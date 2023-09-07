Rob Schneider's Comments on Dylan Mulvaney Spark Uproar

A social-media post by Rob Schneider, in which the comedian criticized TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, has sparked a wave of outrage and derision.

Schneider, 59, shared a post over the weekend on X, formerly Twitter. He criticized Mulvaney, 26, and also compared the transgender influencer's identity to cultural appropriation.

Mulvaney has been a target of heightened social-media attacks for several months, following a small brand partnership with Bud Light. In a video posted to Instagram on April 1, Mulvaney said the beer company had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate her 365 days living as a woman.

The partnership drew condemnation and boycott calls. Musicians Kid Rock, Travis Tritt and John Rich were also among those who spoke out against Bud Light after the collaboration. Meanwhile, some in the LGBTQ+ community criticized the company for not defending its ties with Mulvaney.

From left: Rob Schneider on June 19, 2023 in New York City; and Dylan Mulvaney on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The former is facing backlash on social media, after sharing a post in which he criticized the transgender influencer. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images;/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Amid ongoing discussion around the partnership, a number of social-media users have expressed anti-trans sentiments at a time when LGBTQ+ rights have become a hot-button topic across the U.S. Newsweek has contacted a representative of Mulvaney via email for comment.

In his weekend post on X, Saturday Night Live alum Schneider made his thoughts on Mulvaney clear when he shared a photo of the social-media star.

Captioning the red-carpet image, Schneider wrote: "If you believe there is such a thing as 'cultural appropriation.' Then certainly this gentleman is guilty of 'gender appropriation.'"

The post, which has been viewed more than 14 million times, was met with a strong reaction from X users, a number of whom hit back at Schneider's take.

"I love that you express your positivity and love for people by trying to influence an entire nation to bully a person who posts videos on TikTok," wrote one. "Maybe people can finally live their best lives by staying in the closet for fear of bullying. Great job, dude."

"Bro you literally got paid to do this," commented comedian Stacy Cay, alongside a poster of Schneider in the 2002 comedy The Hot Chick, in which he was seen dressed as a woman.

Bro you literally got paid to do this https://t.co/zi2E1eYinM pic.twitter.com/HKb0mT587G — stacy (@StacyCaySlays) September 4, 2023

One X user responded by sharing a still of Schneider dressed as a woman in the same movie, adding in an accompanying caption: "This you?"

Another posted a photo of Schneider in drag, when he dressed up as Lindsay Lohan during an appearance on Jay Leno's talk show back in 2007. At the time, the Mean Girls star had been going through legal woes stemming from a DUI arrest.

Sharing stills of Schneider in various screen roles, another wrote on X: "This post is funnier due to the amount of times you have had comedic roles playing other races."

Another advised the comic to "read a psychology book and go outside and touch grass."

While Schneider's post sparked a wave of criticism, it also attracted a number of supporters who agreed with the screen star's sentiment.

"Why is everyone getting riled up over this post?" asked one supporter. "He's absolutely right. And the fact that people are upset with it means they have a bigger problem with the gender identity issue than Rob does."

"It's crazy how so many people are just attacking him," wrote another of the reaction to Schneider's post. "Sad really. I get where he's coming from."

Back in June, Schneider lashed out at Garth Brooks, after the country music singer said that he was refusing to boycott Bud Light—as well as other brands from its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

"I think next time, he's going to stay out of it, isn't he? I think Garth Brooks, next time, is going to shut his mouth, and he's going to pretend, like, 'I don't have anything to do with what beer is chosen in my restaurant,'" Schneider told Fox News Digital.

Ahead of opening his Nashville bar Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, Brooks said he would be selling Bud Light alongside all other kinds of beer.

A week after these comments, Brooks doubled down during his livestream, "Inside Studio G." He added that he loves diversity, and that meant that all are welcome to his new bar. A faction of MAGA Republicans vowed to throw out Brooks' music over his willingness to stock Bud Light.

Addressing Brooks' remarks, Schneider told Fox News Digital: "I think the culture is in a very weird little place of hypersensitivity one way or the other. And I think that's why most people shut their mouths. I mean, just from a business standpoint, just shut up, say, 'I have nothing to do with it.'

"I'm just as susceptible as Garth—ego," Schneider added. "You know, he had to put this in, 'Well, I think that, you know, I'm a good person because I did...' And it's like, 'Shut up.'"