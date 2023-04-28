Robin Williams' 'Brilliant' Take on the 2008 Financial Crisis Resurfaces

The late comedian Robin Williams had an extraordinary take on the 2008 financial crisis, which has resurfaced in a video on Reddit.

Williams, who died by suicide in 2014, compared the big banks to drug addicts who were begging for money during a December 2009 appearance on the Charlie Rose talk show.

Deemed as the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, the 2008 economic crisis was caused by what was identified as predatory lending by banks to low-income home buyers and excessive risk taking that led to a housing bubble.

It saw the bankruptcy of major financial firm Lehman Brothers, and despite a $800 billion bailout by the Federal Government followed by another one of a similar size in 2009, the economy still experienced a free-fall and a global recession ensued.

Robin Williams is seen during a press conference for his film, "One Hour Photo" in Century City, California in 2002. A resurfaced video of him explaining the 2008 financial crisis has been praised online. Vera Anderson/WireImage

The resurfaced video of Williams was shared on a Reddit thread, where people praised the star's comedic talents, the original poster describing it as "brilliant." In the 49-second clip, the Oscar-winning actor improvised a character that was supposed to represent the big banks begging for the government to bail them out.

"They acted like some junkies," he said switching his voice to a different character. "Listen, man. I just need some liquidity. I just ran into some bad sub prime, you know.

"We just had complex formulas. We just didn't factor in greed and panic, you know. I just need $805 billon by Tuesday. No seriously, I wouldn't screw you again.

"Baby, this is not like the other times. Help me out baby… just give me a little taste. That's all I need is a taste."

He ended the riff by saying: "I just need $2.5 trillion. I'll pay you back."

Switching back to his regular voice, Williams added: "They're going to print out a new $20 note. Instead of saying 'In God We Trust,' it will just say 'trust me,' and it'll be the little man from Monopoly going like this," as he made a shrugging gesture and looking puzzled.

Fans in the comments section of the Reddit thread were impressed with Williams' ability to break down the complicated crisis in such a hilarious way.

"He could see better than most of us and throw it back in so many ways it's both hilarious and gob smackingly on the money (no pun intended)," wrote one person.

Another added: "What an actual gem of a human being."

And a third commented: "This man could only think in funny."

Williams rose to fame in the 1970s on the TV show Mork and Mindy after starting his career as a stand-up comedian.

Throughout his critically acclaimed career he appeared in many popular films including Dead Poets Society, Patch Adams and Good Morning Vietnam.

He was nominated for multiple awards and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1998 for his role in Good Will Hunting.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255.

The line is available 24 hours every day.