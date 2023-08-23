Roseanne Barr Laughs at Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theory

Roseanne Barr joked about Jeffrey Epstein's death by apparent suicide, which some have claimed was in fact murder, while speaking about the devastating wildfires in Miami.

Barr, 70, was discussing the Hawaiian authorities' response to the wildfires which began two weeks ago, devastating the historic town of Lahaina and at the time of writing killing 115 people. More than 1,000 people are still missing.

Speaking on The Roseanne Barr Podcastwith musician An0maly on August 17, Barr was one of many to question Maui officials' early response to the wildfires. They spoke about the scrutiny on the Maui Emergency Management Agency who decided not to use warning sirens to let locals know a major wildfire was sweeping through the island.

Roseanne Barr visits Fox News on February 14, 2023, in New York City. She recently made a joke about Jeffrey Epstein while talking about the Maui wildfires. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images North America

"The official story is that they just didn't work, right? Is that what they're saying?" the An0maly asked Barr.

The comedian agreed sarcastically and then referred to the death of Epstein who died in his jail cell in 2019.

"Yeah, just like Jeffrey Epstein the cameras didn't work that night that he killed himself. That he allegedly killed himself, allegedly."

Epstein had been convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and was also facing federal charges of sex trafficking.

His lawyers and other conspiracy theorists have challenged the businessman's cause of death, with some believing he was murdered.

Barr has been very vocal about the Maui wildfires and President Joe Biden's response to them.

On Monday, she shared a meme that seemed to suggest the fires were purposely set and slammed the president and his wife, Jill Biden, 72, after they met with survivors, state officials and emergency personnel on the island this week.

But one clip caught Barr's attention, and she lashed out on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Originally shared by X user @CollinRugg, Biden jokes with an emergency responder, whose face is blurred out.

"You guys catch the boots out here?" he asked. "That's hot ground, man."

Barr reposted the video on Tuesday and aired her disapproval over the comment: "So glad class is back in the White House."

Barr rose to fame as a standup comedian and became a household name thanks to her sitcom Roseanne (1988 to 1997), but has become a divisive figure in recent years for her controversial comments.

In 2018, she was fired from the Roseanne reboot over a tweet she published about former President Barack Obama-aide Valerie Jarrett. The sitcom continued without her and was renamed The Conners.

Then her remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky caused outrage online when she said in June during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, that Zelensky was "not a good" Jew.

"Are all Jews the same? For God's sake, talk about anti-semitic!" she told Morgan. "Just cause the guy's a Jew doesn't mean he likes Jews or that he is doing anything good for the Jews. I mean, so what?"

Despite being Jewish herself, Barr also sparked backlash with her thoughts on the Holocaust which she claimed "never happened."

"That's the truth," she said on the Theo Von podcast, This Past Weekend.