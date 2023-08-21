Roseanne Barr's Maui Wildfire Meme Sparks Debate

A social media post by Roseanne Barr about the Maui wildfires has caused uproar online, with users divided over the controversial meme.

Posting on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, the 70-year-old used the "Who Killed Hannibal?" meme template to make a point about the blazes, which have been sweeping the Hawaiian island for the past two weeks.

Barr's two-part post shows comedian Eric André turning around to flame-throw a photo of a forest, captioned: "The new world order." But in the second frame, André turns back to the viewer, with the text reading: "Oh no. Global warming strikes again."

Roseanne Barr in February 2022. The comedian's post divided X users, with some supporting the star's stance and others disparaging her views on the Maui wildfires. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Roseanne star's post caused quite a stir online. At the time of writing, the post had over 530,000 views, more than 32,000 likes and 8,000 reposts.

"So much truth in just a picture," said @OregonRoots.

"100 percent," agreed Brett Murphy.

"She went there!" commented Kambree.

"Keep telling the truth Roseanne people need to know what's really happening," wrote Texas Gina.

"Roseanne, you go so damn hard!!!" said TurdFerguson2. "I never would have thought the lady from one of my favorite childhood TV shows would eventually become one of the most badass patriots this country has ever seen!?"

Others disagreed with the actor's stance, with KICurran telling Barr to "Stick to acting."

"Remember when Roseanne was a funny comedian and had a hit TV show?" wrote Name.

"Is this supposed to make any kind of sense or are you day drinking?" asked Dave Menard.

"You weren't funny then, you aren't funny now. But we do laugh AT you though..." commented @itsbunnnny.

"You are a mess. You let so many of us down that loved the "domestic goddess". I wish you could be her again," said Mariethegoomba.

Newsweek has reached out to Roseanne Barr for comment.

This isn't the first time that Barr has caused controversy on social media. The TV star was let go from The Connors, the reboot of her sitcom Roseanne, in 2018 due to a tweet about Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

Roseanne ran from 1988 to 1997 and made the comedian a household name. The show has recently continued without her and has just been renewed for its sixth season.

The comedian caused concern in March after appearing on InfoWars, the podcast of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, with TV host Kathy Griffin calling the interview "Sad." While in June, Barr's comments about the Holocaust during a podcast appearance shocked listeners, with the comedian claiming "it never happened."

Remember when Roseanne was a funny comedian and had a hit TV show? — Name (@kcuFsnacilbupeR) August 20, 2023

"It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened," Barr said, despite being Jewish herself.

The meme Barr used for her latest X post originated from the Eric André Show (2012). Filmed as an opening monologue for the sketch show, André turns around to shoot co-host Hannibal Buress, who is sitting in a chair in the studio. He then turns back toward the audience and asks "Who killed Hannibal?"

The popular internet meme has been widely shared and is often used online.