Rottweiler Being 'Picked Up Like a Toddler' To Kiss Local Cows Melts Hearts

The internet can't get enough of a Rottweiler and cows' blossoming friendship that has racked up 1.8 million views in just a few days.

In a viral TikTok clip, Kiko the dog can be seen greeting a couple of cows and even licking their noses. But Kiko wouldn't be able to see them if it wasn't for his doting owner lifting him off the ground to peek over the wall.

The video, captioned "He looks out for them everyday," has received 286,500 likes since it was shared on September 15.

The text layered over the wholesome clip says: "You watch your dog become best friends with some cows."

Before Rottweilers were pets, they were "drovers" and their job was to protect cattle and livestock, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). The breed would herd livestock and march them along with the army when the Roman Empire expanded. These days, Rottweilers participate in herding events and are able to keep up with sheepdogs and shepherds in the field.

But that isn't the only job Rottweilers are good for as they were also required to guard cattleman's money. The AKC website states that by the mid-1800s, the breed was replaced by donkey carts and they had no work. But the breed bounced back in the early 1900s when they gained popularity as a police dog.

The dogs might be best known for being protective but they do have a softer side as shown by Kiko. So far, the clip has racked up over 500 comments and other owners are saying the same thing.

One user said: "My rottweiler is OBSESSED with cows."

Another pointed out: "The fact that you picked him up like a toddler."

"As a Rottweiler mom, I knew that took some strength to put that baby up there," said another.

"That's love on the owners part. Breaking his back so puppy can see his friends," praised another user.

A stock image of a black dog in the grass next to a cow.

An adult male Rottweiler weighs 95 to 100 pounds which is the same as a newborn hippo!

Fortunately, Kiko is able to lighten the load for his owner by gripping onto the top of the wall and one user pointed out "his toes [are] gripping the rock" to ensure he doesn't fall.

