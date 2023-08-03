Rudy Giuliani Transcripts in Full: Read Text of Shocking Conversations

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani allegedly used vulgar language, criticized Jewish people for celebrating Passover and took aim at celebrities, according to transcripts of audio recordings.

The transcripts, filed on Tuesday, are part of a lawsuit against Giuliani brought by Noelle Dunphy which accuses the former mayor of rape and sexual abuse. He has denied the allegations.

The publication of the transcripts comes after media outlets identified Giuliani as one of the alleged co-conspirators in Tuesday's federal indictment of former President Donald Trump arising from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani has not been charged with any crime.

Dunphy says she worked for the former mayor as a consultant from 2019 to 2021. At the time, Giuliani was Trump's personal lawyer.

Audio transcripts appear to show Giuliani using vulgar sexual language.

The transcripts, which have been certified by a court reporting agency, show brief remarks Giuliani made during conversations in 2019 and were filed in response to Giuliani's request to have part of Dunphy's lawsuit struck out.

He made the request to the judge overseeing the case in June, arguing that the allegations against him were false and claims about his "supposed sexual proclivities" toward Dunphy were meant to "portray Mr. Giuliani as a sexual deviant."

Ted Goodman, a representative for Giuliani, issued a statement to The Daily Mail on Wednesday, saying: "This was a consensual relationship. Ms. Dunphy has a documented history of making harassment claims against men for the purpose of making money, which has been reported in-part by the New York Post."

"Ms. Dunphy's history of this sort of behavior is well documented and available through public records," Goodman said.

"It's disappointing to see some so-called 'journalists' stoop so low with these smears and attacks against a man who has dedicated his life to serving others. Mayor Giuliani cleaned up New York City, took down the Mafia and comforted the nation following September 11," he added.

The transcripts filed by Dunphy's attorney, Justin Kelton, appear to show Giuliani insulting Jewish people, using a slur to describe actor Matt Damon and using vulgar sexual language. Newsweek has tried to contact representatives of Damon for comment.

Some of the details in the transcripts had previously been revealed, including Giuliani calling Dunphy his "daughter."

Here is the full text of the transcripts.

March 4, 2019

MR. GIULIANI: Every place.

MS. DUNPHY: You were finding a little place in the woods

MR. GIULIANI: Get off the airplane in a new city.

MS. DUNPHY: On the airplane.

MR. GIULIANI: Go right to the hotel. Give the (indiscernible) money.

MS. DUNPHY: On the dining room table

MR. GIULIANI: Yeah, and we go right ahead wherever -- on the floor of the living room as soon as we get in. We don't even make it to the bedroom.

MS. DUNPHY: Yes.

MR. GIULIANI: All the clothes come off.

MS. DUNPHY: Oh, yes. Oh, God.

MR. GIULIANI: Let the doorman wait outside to bring in the luggage. Wait, wait. We need a little time alone. Yeah, I need a little time alone with my girlfriend here.

MS. DUNPHY: That's right.

MR. GIULIANI: With my daughter.

MS. DUNPHY: That's right.

MR. GIULIANI: With my little girl.

MS. DUNPHY: That was in the --

March 4, 2019

MR. GIULIANI: I want to own you, officially.

MS. DUNPHY: Oh, yeah.

MR. GIULIANI: Legally, with a document.

MS. DUNPHY: Put your name -- put your name on --

March 12, 2019

MR. GIULIANI: Come here, big t***. Come here, big t***. Your t*** belong to me.

Give them to me (indiscernible). I want to claim my t***. I want to claim my t***. I want to claim my t***. These are my t***,

MS. DUNPHY: Oh, yeah.

MR. GIULIANI: These breasts belong to me. Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don't care if they're flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?

MS. DUNPHY: Yes.

MR. GIULIANI: Understand? I'm very f****** possessive. I've gone easy on you.

MS. DUNPHY: I don't know.

MR. GIULIANI: I've been easy on you.

MS. DUNPHY: You're pretty tough on me.

MR. GIULIANI: I've been easy on you. Give them to me.

MS. DUNPHY: Maybe --

March 12, 2019

MS. DUNPHY: Who were the other Republicans who are celebrities?

MR. GIULIANI: Ain't too many. Brad -- not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him.

MS. DUNPHY: Bradley Cooper?

MR. GIULIANI: No, the other one. What the hell's his name?

MS. DUNPHY: Well, Matt Damon is very liberal.

MR. GIULIANI: No, Matt Damon is a -- Matt Damon is a f**. Matt Damon is also 5'2, Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo.

MS. DUNPHY: Maybe.

March 23, 2019

MR. GIULIANI: You are my b****.

MS. DUNPHY: (indiscernible) b****.

MR. GIULIANI: You're my w****. You're my f****** s***.

April 1, 2019

MR. GIULIANI: -- Jews. They want to go through that freaking Passover all the time. Man, oh, man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. Okay, the Red Sea parted. Big deal. Not the first time that happened.

Date Given as 2019

MR. GIULIANI: -- the way -- the way natural selection works. Jewish men have small c**** because they can't use them after they get married. Whereas the Italian men use them all their lives so they get bigger.