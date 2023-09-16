News

Russia Moves Ships From Black Sea Following Strikes: Ukraine Official

By
News Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Kyiv

A Ukrainian military official on Saturday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's navy had recently removed three large landing ships from the Black Sea following a series of attacks on the Russian fleet.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, told a Ukrainian television station that Russia relocated the ships from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea.

Pletenchuk's claim, which could not be independently verified by Newsweek, comes after strikes recently targeted the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet and hit a large vessel and a submarine at a key naval base in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Photos and video footage from Wednesday morning's attack on Sevastopol show the drydock area in flames, and reports indicate the Minsk Ropucha-class large landing ship and Rostov-on-Don Kilo-class attack submarine were severely damaged.

Russian warship
A Russian warship is seen anchored in front of the Russky Island bridge at the Port of Vladivostok in Vladivostok, Russia, on September 13, 2023. A Ukrainian navy official said Russia has removed three of its large ships from the Black Sea. Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

"These processes concerning the liberation of our territory will continue in the future," Pletenchuk said during the television interview, according to a translation by the Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

He added: "By the way, it is telling that today the Russian invaders have for some reason moved three large landing ships from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email for comment.

During the interview, Pletenchuk brought up the Minsk ship and said the vessel was beyond repair due to damages sustained during the recent attack and because it's old. The Ukrainian official also called the Minsk a part of the "Syrian Express," saying it had been used to supply weapons and provide logistics to Moscow's military operations in Syria.

He noted the submarine, which is also believed to not be in a state where it cannot be restored, is believed to be the first Russian submarine lost to Ukraine's forces.

The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday said that while the Russian Ministry of Defense has been "downplaying the damage to the vessels, open-source evidence indicates the Minsk has almost certainly been functionally destroyed, while the Rostov has likely suffered catastrophic damage."

"Any effort to return the submarine to service is likely to take many years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars," the MoD wrote in the intelligence update. "There is a realistic possibility that the complex task of removing the wreckage from the dry docks will place them out of use for many months. This would present the BSF [Black Sea Fleet] with a significant challenge in sustaining fleet maintenance."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC