News

Russia Triples Contract Length for Prisoners Fighting in Ukraine War

By
News Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine War Vladimir Putin

Russian prisoners are now signing contracts with Russia's defense ministry to fight in Ukraine for an extended period of time, indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war might drag on for another year, according to Russian prisoners' rights activist Olga Romanova.

Romanova, director of the prisoner rights group Russia Behind Bars, wrote on Telegram on Saturday that the defense ministry has been recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine since February. The recruits would sign contracts with the ministry to fight for six months, but this period has now been extended to 18 months, Romanova said citing reports from the Sverdlovsk and Yaroslavl regions in Russia.

"New about the recruitment of prisoners. Since February, this has been done mainly by the Ministry of Defense. They report from two regions, Sverdlovsk and Yaroslavl: they began to sign contracts with prisoners not for 6 months, as it was before, but for 18. That is, they expect to fight next year as well," the activist wrote on Telegram.

Newsweek was unable to independently verify whether or not the length of the contracts have been extended.

Russia triples contract length for prisoners fighting-in-Ukraine
A member of Ukraine's 10th Mountain Brigade looks towards the horizon before firing on Russian troops on March 2 in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Russian prisoners are now signing contracts with the Russia's defense ministry to fight in Ukraine for an extended period of time, indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war might drag on for another year, according to Russian prisoners' rights activist Olga Romanova. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

"This is Russia's forever war," Francis Scarr, a BBC Monitoring journalist, wrote on Twitter on Saturday, who shared Romanova's post.

Putin launched his "special military operation" on Ukraine last February, with confidence that his country would achieve a quick victory against his Eastern European neighbor. However, Ukraine responded with a stronger-than-expected defense effort, mainly bolstered by Western aid that has deterred Russian military goals and limited their advancements. Over a year has passed since the invasion, with combat still concentrated in the easternmost regions of Ukraine, with analysts saying Russia's attempted winter offenses have largely failed.

Though the fight has extended throughout major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Odessa, Kherson, and most recently in Bakhmut, the Russian military experienced a number of setbacks that included a lack of ammunition and proper leadership as well as a shortage in troops.

Still, the Russian military has been supported by the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, a paramilitary unit founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Putin. Prigozhin announced last month that more than 5,000 former prisoners have been released since last summer, after fulfilling their contracts with the group, according to independent news site Meduza. Meanwhile, over 50,000 prisoners have been recruited by the Wagner Group during the winter of 2022, according to Russia Behind Bars.

In February, Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group is no longer recruiting Russian prisoners to fight in the war.

"The recruitment of prisoners by the Wagner private military company has completely stopped," he told Live24 news outlet at the time. "We are fulfilling all our obligations to those who work for us now."

Read more

A new wave of prisoner recruitments was also reported last month by Ukraine's defense ministry, and backed by Russia Behind Bars. The ministry reported that "female convicts" were being brought on a train to fight in the Donetsk region.

"Against the background of large losses of personnel in the war, the enemy uses alternative sources of replenishment of manpower," the ministry posted on Telegram early last month. "Last week, the movement of a train with first-class carriages for the transportation of prisoners was noted towards the Donetsk region. One of the cars contained female prisoners."

The recruitment comes amid high rates of reported casualties among Russian troops. In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 1,100 Russian soldiers had been killed in the city of Bakhmut in less than a week. That same month, Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said that 1,090 Russian fighters died in one day in what some have said may have been the deadliest day for Russia since the war began.

Newsweek reached out by email to the Russian defense ministry for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC