Russian Companies Are Being Told To Build Their Own Air Defense Systems

Abandoned by the Kremlin, Russian companies are being forced to fend for themselves as fears grow of Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil in Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of the neighboring country.

Andrey Kartapolov, head of Russia's State Duma Defense Committee, has told Russian companies to build their own air defense systems, saying that the Ministry of Defense's funds "are focused on covering important state and military facilities."

A Russian S-400 Triumph air defence missile system parade through Red Square during the general rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 6, 2018. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images

His remarks, on March 4, came days after explosions were reportedly heard near a military airbase used by Moscow's forces close to the Ukrainian border, and as reports emerged of drones over Russian soil. Air defense systems have been erected on top of several defense and administrative buildings in the capital, Moscow, including on the roof of a building used by the Russian defense ministry.

But Russian companies fearful of attacks will have to install their own defensive systems, they have been told.

"There are fairly inexpensive means of combating unmanned aerial vehicles that every self-respecting corporation can purchase and put on their facilities," said Kartapolov.

Kartapolov said the Ukrainian military and NATO intelligence are aware of the approximate locations where Russia has set up its air defenses.

"That is, they roughly know where our air defense systems are located, and it is quite possible to launch a drone along the route so that it passes not only bypassing the terrain, but also bypassing the same air defense areas," he said.

Reports have also emerged that the Kremlin has ordered bomb shelters to be upgraded throughout Russia, suggesting that officials are preparing for the possibility of strikes on Russian soil. The Moscow Times reported in February that current and former Russian officials have said the Kremlin ordered inspections and repairs on shelters and bunkers amid rising fears that the country could be targeted by strikes during its war with Ukraine.

And on Tuesday, Nikolai Shulginov, head of the Russian Ministry of Energy, said that Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer, had created its own "corporate private security organization" to protect its oil facilities in the country.

Shulginov said that currently, the main threats to fuel and energy facilities in the country are acts of unlawful interference using drones.

A week earlier, Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region, which is located near to the Ukraine border, alleged that a Ukrainian drone strike had targeted a pumping station operated by the Transneft oil company.

Ukrainian officials didn't accept or deny responsibility for the strike.

