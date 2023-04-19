Video of Russians 'Chilling' Under Burning Tank Goes Viral

A Twitter user shared footage of what appears to be Russian soldiers lying calmly underneath a burning military vehicle who don't appear to be in a hurry to move anytime soon.

Special Kherson Cat, an account that tweets video from the war in Ukraine, shared a 24-second clip in which a military vehicle can be seen on fire from a distance. The camera then hones in on the bottom of the vehicle, underneath which there appear to be two soldiers lying down and looking relatively unconcerned as they peer outwards.

"Russians chilling under a burned BMP," said the tweet, referring to the Soviet-era infantry fighting vehicle which is used by both Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"Trying to understand this. What is the soldiers impression of the threat level on the front when they find it safer to hide under a burning vehicle that may explode than to run," wrote one Twitter user in response to the video.

A screengrab of a video that has gone viral on Twitter shows a BMP military vehicle on fire. Russian troops are purportedly nestled underneath the vehicle in the unverified clip. Via Twitter

As of Wednesday, the clip, which has not been independently verified, had been viewed more than 156,000 times. The date and location of the clip were not given.

Newsweek reached out to Special Kherson Cat via Twitter and the Russian Defense Ministry via email for comment.

It comes as authorities in Odesa said that Russia had launched a drone attack on the Ukrainian southern port city of Odesa, although there were no reports of casualties.

Russians chilling under a burned Russian BMP pic.twitter.com/qXGKk75M7e — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 18, 2023

Yuriy Kruk, head of the Odesa district military administration, said in a statement on Telegram that Ukrainian air defenses had destroyed most of the Shahed-136 Iranian drones but some civilian infrastructure targets had been hit.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Wednesday that two people had been killed by a Russian air strike on the city of Vovchansk the previous day.

Kyiv is reportedly expected to make an urgent request to its allies for more air defense missiles at the upcoming Ramstein Summit on Friday as Ukraine continues to face a Russian onslaught of missile and drone strikes,

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Ukraine faces depleted stockpiles and that the transfer by Poland and Slovakia of MiG-29 fighter jets is not enough to counter the nature of Russia's air attacks.

The recent United States intelligence leak included documents suggesting that Ukraine's air defense systems needed to be replenished and faced depletion by early May and mid-April.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed that Ukrainian forces were preparing to use French-supplied AMX-10 RC "light" tanks on the battlefield against Russian forces. Describing it as a "sniper rifle on wheels," Reznikov thanked France for the vehicles he said would help with "liberating our territory."