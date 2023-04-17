World

Ukraine Thanks Neighbors for New Weapons as Russia Claims New Territory

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Slovakia Ukraine Bakhmut
  • Slovakia said all the MiG-29 fighter jets it had pledged to Ukraine have been transferred to the country.
  • The announcement came a day after Russia said it had captured control of territory in Bakhmut.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made repeated appeals to Western allies for fighter jets.

The official website for Ukraine on Monday thanked Slovakia for sending all the MiG-29 "Fulcrum" fighter jets it had pledged to provide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces.

The news of the Fulcrum transfer comes after Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday announced that the Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries had taken control of territory in the northwestern and southeastern parts of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made repeated calls for Western allies to provide fighter jets in order for his military to establish air superiority over invading Russians. Poland was the first nation to offer Ukraine jets, and Germany last week approved Poland's request to re-export five German MiG-29s to Ukraine. So far, 8 MiG-29s have been provided to Ukraine from Poland, The Kyiv Independent reported.

On Monday, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad confirmed that his country had transferred 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine which Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger promised in March.

Ukraine Gets 'Game Changer' Military Weapons
MiG-29 air superiority fighters spread smoke in the colors of the national flag of Ukraine to conclude the solemn military parade on the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian Independence, in Kyiv, on August 24, 2021. Slovakia announced it had transferred to Ukraine all the MiG-29 fighter jets it had pledged to the country for its war against Russia. Yevhen Liubimov/Getty

"The transfer was conducted by land to ensure the utmost security. We extend our immense gratitude to all parties involved, as such operations require significant effort and attention to logistical detail," Nad said.

In response to the announcement from Slovakia, Ukraine.ua—the official website for Ukraine—thanked the neighboring country on Twitter, writing: "We are grateful to Slovakia for standing with Ukraine. MiG-29 fighter jets will make the Ukrainian sky safer."


While Zelensky has continued to lobby for more Western jets, the United States has thus far resisted sending F-16 "Fighting Falcons." Despite that reluctance, NBC News reported in March that two Ukrainians were "undergoing an assessment" in the U.S. to see how long it would take them to complete training on aircraft including F-16 fighters.

The arrival of aircraft to Ukraine also comes as Russia is reportedly shifting more responsibility for its offensive operations in Ukraine to Russian airborne troops. The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense (MOD) reported on Sunday that airborne commander Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky was reinstated to a major role in Russian President Vladimir Putin's military command, which suggests Moscow may rely more on its air forces in Ukraine.

Read more

A Sunday assessment from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank also said Teplinsky's reappointment may mean that "the Russian military command is likely seeking to place an increased emphasis on the role" of airborne troops in the war.

Currently, Russia's airborne units "are actively engaged along critical sectors of the front in Luhansk Oblast and near Bakhmut and have recently received TOS-1A thermobaric artillery systems," the ISW wrote.

Newsweek reached out to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC