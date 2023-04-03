News

Samantha Markle Vows Last Ditch Bid to Save Meghan Markle Libel Case

By
News Royal Family Meghan Markle Samantha Markle Libel

Meghan Markle's battle to quash her half-sister's libel lawsuit isn't over yet, as Samantha Markle stares down the prospect of substantial costs if she loses.

Samantha sued Meghan for defamation over comments made to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 and extracts from the book Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell dismissed the claim in a ruling on March 31 in what appeared to be another court victory for the royal.

Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey Interview
Meghan Markle interview by Oprah Winfrey during her CBS prime time special on March 7, 2021. Samantha Markle is suing over comments made during the interview. Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

However, Honeywell left the door open for Samantha to amend part of her complaint and refile it, which Newsweek has been told she intends to do.

Jamie A. Sasson, the attorney for Samantha, said in a statement to Newsweek: "It is unfortunate to see that the press has chosen to wrongly report on the Judge's ruling as a total win by Meghan.

"Upon reviewing the order, it is made very clear that the entire case was not tossed out, but in fact, the Judge is allowing Samantha the ability to amend her complaint within a 14-day period.

"This upcoming amendment will address certain legal issues that are related to our claims for defamation as it specifically relates to the Oprah interview on CBS.

"We vehemently oppose the narrative that the press has decided to spin in Meghan's favor and look forward to presenting an even stronger argument for the defamation and losses that our Client has had to endure."

The decision carries risks as there is the prospect Samantha will have to pay substantial costs if she loses, since Meghan's team is arguing that Samantha's case is "meritless" and "was brought because [Meghan] exercised her right to free speech in connection with a public issue."

The judge said it was too early to rule on costs given that Samantha could still prove successful with an amended complaint.

Read more

Aspects of the case relating to the book Finding Freedom, however, were definitively dismissed, which may come as a relief to Meghan as they were connected to sweeping requests for information.

For example, one court filing asked for all of the written communications between Meghan and the palace communications team about Samantha, including with former Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf.

Knauf at one stage met with the book's authors armed with briefing notes about Samantha given to him by Meghan.

Elsewhere, Samantha asked for: "Any documents which relate in any way to bullying allegations and/or reports made against you," something which unfolded around the time of Knauf's meeting with the authors.

With the allegations about Finding Freedom put aside, the case naturally shifts away from Meghan's time at Kensington Palace, making such discovery requests less relevant.

Samantha's case may not be over, but it appears to be in the last chance saloon after the judge ruled: "[Samantha Markle] will be allowed one final opportunity to replead her claims related to [Meghan Markle] CBS interview and her claim for injurious falsehood."

Needless to say, the case continues a little over a year after Meghan's lawyer, Michael Kump, vowed to give it "the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC