Samuel L. Jackson Makes Trump Arrest Joke After Brie Larson Shared NYC Pic

Samuel L. Jackson shared a quip relating to Donald Trump's arrest on Tuesday, as he commented on a photo posted by fellow screen star Brie Larson.

Trump on Tuesday surrendered to authorities in New York, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments to two women before the 2016 presidential election. Trump made history by becoming the first former U.S. president to be charged in a criminal investigation.

The arraignment follows Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into payments allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in connection with alleged affairs they had with Trump. He has maintained his innocence in the case and denied having the affairs.

Samuel L Jackson on June 10, 2019, in New York City, and Donald Trump during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. Jackson appeared to crack a joke at Trump's expense on Instagram. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM;/Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images

In the hours since Trump's court appearance, a host of celebrities and public figures have weighed in on his legal woes.

Larson took to her Instagram account in the midst of the chatter to share a series of photos of herself sitting in a car with the New York City skyline in the background.

"The sun setting after 7pm in NYC is life altering," she captioned the images.

While the snapshots and accompanying caption made no mention of politics or Trump, Jackson quipped: "You there there for the arraignment?!"

Jackson—whose big screen collaborations with Larson include Captain Marvel—attracted a flood of likes and amused comments from other Instagram users.

Over the years, Jackson has been highly critical of Trump, and in 2019 accused the then-president of "ruining the planet." He also called on Americans who are too scared to voice their opposition to stand up and be heard.

"This motherf***** is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy s***," the actor told Esquire. "If you're not saying anything, then you're complicit."

"And I wouldn't give a f*** if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account, I'd tweet that s*** out," he continued. "I'm not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that s***."

Jackson also sent a message to fans who have turned on him over his regular public criticism of the president. "I know how many motherf****** hate me. 'I'm never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.' F*** I care?" he said.

"If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I'm not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check. F*** you. Burn up my videotapes. I don't give a f***. 'You're an actor. Stick to acting.' 'No, motherf*****. I'm a human being that feels a certain way.'"

Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson are pictured on February 27, 2019 in London, England. The "Captain Marvel" co-stars are friends off-screen. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

"Some of this s*** does affect me, because if we don't have health care, s***, and my relatives get sick, they're going to call my rich a**," he added. "I want them to have health care. I want them to be able to take care of themselves. This is how I feel. And I count to one hundred some days before I hit 'send,' because I know how that s*** is."

Jackson also famously accused the real estate mogul of cheating in golf when he played with him on occasion.

Responding to Jackson's claim, which was made back in 2016, Trump tweeted: "I don't know @SamuelLJackson, to best of my knowledge haven't played golf w/him & think he does too many TV commercials—boring. Not a fan."

In 2020, Jackson's wife, LaTanya Richardson, said that her husband had toned down his anti-Trump tweets after facing death threats from "radical crazy people."

"When he fights with the orange man, I don't think that that's a fight worth having," Richardson told The Guardian. "Obviously [Trump] is ill, and there is nothing that you're going to be able to say that he's even going to hear, unless you just really take him down into the pit of hell's gutter."

Meanwhile, Larson gushed about her close friendship with Jackson back in 2019, when she made an appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Larson revealed how when she and Jackson were working on Captain Marvel, he happened to arrive on set on May 4, which is widely celebrated as Star Wars day. Noting that she was a Star Wars fan, he surprised Larson with a gift.

"He walked in and dropped this bag in my lap. It was like a beautiful silk bag and I was like, 'What is this?' and it was his lightsaber," Larson told host Jimmy Fallon.

"I just immediately burst into tears," she continued. "I don't even think he's supposed to have it. I'm not even sure I'm supposed to say that he has it."

She joked that Jackson has "cinematic immunity" and "does whatever he wants," adding: "That's one of the perks of being a Jedi, you get to build it yourself."