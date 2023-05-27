Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tells Blue State Conservatives to Move to Arkansas

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has urged conservatives living in a "blue state" to move to Arkansas if they want to keep their children safe from "the radical left woke mob."

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the Arkansas governor said parents should be "paying attention" to how their children are educated and claimed there were "insane and unbelievable" efforts to "redefine what a woman is."

Over the past few months, America's divisions have become even more polarized in an intensifying debate about the nation's culture with House Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggesting in February that there should be a "national divorce" between Republican and Democratic-leaning states.

During Friday's Fox News interview, Sanders argued that "woke" education is threatening America's future. She commented: "I think the best thing that conservatives can do that are living in a blue state is move to Arkansas, it's really simple.

"That's the best pathway forward then you don't have to worry about those things. We're going to make sure that the kids are protected and they're in good learning environments."

A 16-second clip of these remarks was shared on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, an independent journalist who says he reports on "right-wing extremism," where they received more than 2.4 million views.

Huckabee-Sanders: “The best thing conservatives can do who are living in blue states is move to Arkansas. It’s really simple. We’re gonna make sure that kids are protected and that they’re in good learning environments.” pic.twitter.com/2wNjdZQ2sN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 26, 2023

Sanders then added: "In all seriousness, I think parents have to pay attention.

"If anything, we learned during the course of the last couple of years during the COVID pandemic that parents are now awakened to a lot of things that are taking place in the classroom.

"Whether that's curriculum, ideology, a number of other things, parents should be paying attention to how and where their kids are educated and engaging and making sure that their kids are being educated in the way that they believe that reflects their values, and if not, have opportunities to put them in an environment that's more reflective of that, what they want to see."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Governor of Arkansas, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on May 2, 2023. During a Fox News interview, Sanders suggested conservatives living in blue states should move to Arkansas. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/GETTY

Sanders signed legislation into law in March banning students at Arkansas public schools, from kindergarten to 12th grade, from using toilets and changing rooms that don't correspond with their biological sex.

Addressing the controversy during the Fox News interview, she commented: "The idea that we are going to allow the radical left woke mob to redefine what a woman is, in particular, or what a man is, is absolutely insane and unbelievable.

"Our goal is always going to be to put forward legislation that we feel like protects kids and keeps them in a safe environment. That's our job, as our responsibility is to do everything we can to protect children."

A WalletHub investigation released in March ranked Arkansas 47th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for educational attainment. For the proportion of inhabitants with a college degree or experience, it came in at 48th place.

In March, Sanders also signed a bill into law weakening child labor restrictions in Arkansas by removing the requirement for the state to provide age verification and work certificates for employees under 16.

Sanders was elected as governor of Arkansas in November 2022 after an election campaign in which she pledged to implement educational reforms and expand the prison system for the state.