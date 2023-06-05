Laughter as Schnauzer Begs to Be Let Inside Despite Glass Door Being Open

The internet has been left in stitches by a mini schnauzer begging to come inside the house, without realizing one of the glass doors right in front of her is wide open.

The hilarious video was posted by TikTok user @samjknight on May 24 and has received almost 150,000 views. It shows a miniature schnauzer, named Tilly, waiting to be let back into the house through the glass doors. However, as Tilly barks for the door to be opened and to be let back inside, she clearly doesn't realize the door right next to her is open.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes schnauzers as being highly intelligent with incredibly well-developed senses. This breed might not rank at the top of the popularity charts, but they are still a firm favorite among families across the U.S. The AKC releases a list of the most popular breeds annually, and schnauzers will generally rank in the top 20 year upon year. In the 2022 survey, the breed came in 17th place, a slight improvement on the two years prior.

Even though user @samjknight repeatedly shouts towards Tilly that "the door is open," and even points towards the open doorway, Tilly doesn't catch on that quickly. The dog continues to bark at her owner, clearly confused about why she isn't being allowed inside. After several seconds, @samjknight directs Tilly toward the open door and brings the dog back inside, but not without difficulty.

The TikTok user has filled her account with videos of the dog and their daily lives together. There are clips of Tilly looking all over for her owner who is just a few steps away. Fortunately, Tilly's owner can see the funny side in her dog's lack of intelligence, as she wrote in a TikTok comment: "She makes me laugh every day."

Many TikTok users have jumped to Tilly's defense in the comments section on the video, and several owners have written about their own dogs doing something similar.

One comment reads: "Ma'am, the open door is not the acceptable door. Kindly open the correct door for entering." Another user wrote that "[s]he was a fly in the previous life."

Another TikTok user posted: "I had a schnauzer who was so dumb. Did very similar things. Lovely dog but not very bright."

