'Scott Pilgrim' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Some 13 years after the movie adaptation bombed at the box office, Scott Pilgrim is back in anime form. Netflix revealed the first trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off yesterday, with the majority of the original cast returning to voice their characters.

Based on the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O'Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World starred Michael Cera as Scott, a 22-year-old slacker and the bassist of garage band Sex Bob-Omb. Before he can date the girl of his dreams Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Scott must first defeat her seven evil exes—including twins, ninjas and super-powered vegans.

Although the film only earned $49.3 million against its $85 million, it was a hit with critics and has since developed a cult following. Netflix's eight-part series will be available to stream in November. While we wait, he's what the cast has been up to.

Michael Cera

Michael Cera in June 2023. The 35-year-old recently starred in the Barbie movie as Ken's friend Allan. Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Filmmagic

Aged 22, Michael Cera played the titular role of Scott Pilgrim, but the actor already had a pretty impressive list of credits to his name. Cera was 14 when he first appeared as awkward teen George Michael in Arrested Development, before starring in coming-of-age movies Superbad (2007), Juno (2007) and Youth in Revolt (2009).

The 35-year-old's comedy career has remained steady ever since, but he's also dabbled in music, with his song "Best I Can" from the movie Dina (2017) being nominated for a Critics' Choice Documentary Award. Most recently, Cera played Allan, Ken's dorky discontinued friend in the Barbie movie, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in January 2020. The 38-year-old has made a name for herself as a scream queen, starring in several horror movies. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Winstead starred as Ramona Flowers, an Amazon delivery person and the object of Scott's affection. The 38-year-old is a renowned scream queen, starring in Final Destination 3 (2006), Black Christmas (2006), Deathproof (2007) Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) and 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016).

Winstead has been in a relationship with Ewan McGregor since 2017, after the pair met while filming the third season of dark-comedy-crime series Fargo. The couple share a son, Laurie, born in 2021.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin in June 2023. Kieran Culkin has since starred in award-winning drama "Succession." Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Former child star and the younger brother of Macaulay, Kieran Culkin played Wallace Wells, Scott's more mature and responsible roommate. Although he starred in The Father of the Bride (1991) and The Cider House Rules (1999), Culkin's career breakthrough came at age 19, when he won a Critics' Choice Movie Award for his role in comedy-drama Igby Goes Down.

More recently, Culkin played Roman Roy, the crude and entitled youngest son of patriarch Logan Roy, in Succession. The critically acclaimed HBO series ran for four seasons, with the 40-year-old landing Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his performance.

Ellen Wong

Ellen Wong in January 2019. Wong has since starred as Jenny Chen in Netflix's "Glow." Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment

Canadian actress Ellen Wong starred as Knives Chau, Scott's 17-year-old girlfriend who he dumps after pursuing Ramona. Wong has since starred in the CW series The Carrie Diaries (2013) as Jill "Mouse" Chen and as wrestler Jenny Chey in Netflix's comedy-drama GLOW (2017-2019).

Brie Larson

Brie Larson in May 2023. Brie Larson is now best known for starring as Captain Marvel in the MCU. Kristy Sparow/Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment

Before she was Captain Marvel, Brie Larson was Envy Adams, a pop star and Scott's ex-girlfriend. Although she had a fairly minor role in the movie, Larson's career has since skyrocketed. Along with her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 33-year-old won an Oscar, Golden Globe and a BAFTA award for her role as kidnapping victim Ma in Room (2015).

Chris Evans

Chris Evans in November 2022. Chris Evans has starred as Captain America since 2011. Samir Hussein/Wire Image

Another Scott Pilgrim alum to reach superhero status, Chris Evans is best known for starring as Captain America in the MCU. The 42-year-old played Lucas Lee, a Hollywood star, skateboarder, and the second of Ramona's evil exes. Evans is currently dating Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista, with his next movie Pain Hustlers available to stream on Netflix in October 2023.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick in March 2023. Kendrick is best known for starring as Beca in "Pitch Perfect" and Alice in the "Twilight" saga of films. Gary Miller/WireImage

Best-known for playing Alice in the Twilight Saga (2008-2012) and Beca in the Pitch Perfect film series (2012-2017), Kendrick starred as Scott's younger sister Stacey.

Her appearance in the film was short and sweet, but the 38-year-old is now a bona fide star. As well as being nominated for a Tony Award, Oscar and a Primetime Emmy, Kendrick has won three MTV movie awards. She dated Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright for four years after they met onset, but the pair split in 2013.

Alison Pill

Alison Pill in August 2023. The 37-year-old actor's most recent role was in "Star Trek: Picard." Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment

After making a name for herself in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), Alison Pill took on the role of Kim Pine, the sarcastic drummer of Sex Bob-Omb.

The 37-year-old has continued making movies since Scott Pilgrim, but has also starred in a number of TV shows including political drama The Newsroom (2012-2014), American Horror Story: Cult (2017) and Star Trek: Picard (2020-2022).

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza in May 2023. The 38-year-old actress recently starred in "The White Lotus" and "Emily the Criminal." Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

Best-known for playing anti-social government employee April Ludgate in sitcom Parks and Recreation (2009-2013), Aubrey Plaza took on a similar role as snarky Julie Powers in Scott Pilgrim.

Alongside roles in Emily the Criminal (2022) and the second season of The White Lotus (2022), the 39-year-old recently guest-starred in The Simpsons and was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most influential People in 2023.

Johnny Simmons

Johnny Simmons in 2016. Simmons will be reprising his role as "Young Neil" in Netflix's "Scott Pilgrim" reboot. Brent N. Clarke/Filmmagic

Simmons played "Young Neil," the 20-year-old bassist of Sex Bob-Omb who dates Knives after Scott breaks up with her. Simmons went on to star in the 2012 remake of 21 Jump Street and The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), as well as short film Whiplash (2013), on which the feature film with Miles Teller is based. More recently, he has played Sophia's love interest Shane in Netflix's Girl Boss (2017).