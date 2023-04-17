Shawn Mendes' Dance Moves Mocked Amid Camila Cabello Reconciliation Rumors

Shawn Mendes' dancing has been mocked on social media, after he was caught on camera pulling out some moves while spending time with on-off girlfriend Camila Cabello at the Coachella Festival.

Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, sparked rumors that they had rekindled their romance. Video footage emerged of the musicians embracing and kissing while partying at the celebrity-packed music festival in the Californian desert over the weekend.

Shawn Mendes is pictured left on March 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Camila Cabello is pictured inset on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The musicians have sparked romantic speculation after they were seen embracing and kissing at the Coachella Festival in California over the weekend. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images;/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

As fans discussed the possibility of the pair reviving their relationship, they also playfully ribbed Mendes when a clip was posted of him showing off his moves.

In the brief clip, Mendes was seen with his hands up while dancing behind Cabello at Coachella, before leaning forward and appearing to gently push her away.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dancing together at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/UpOFSsu6BV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

"What in the Sadie Hawkins dance is going on here?" asked one Twitter user, while another quipped: "Is that dancing?"

A number of other Twitter users compared the pair's collaborative moves to other dancing duos, including a clip of rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice twerking in their "Princess Diana" music video.

Another playfully tweeted that the moves would graduate to more dangerous territory. The Twitter user shared a video that showed a man accidentally knocking his dance partner from a stage and into the audience.

One person wrote that it was the specific combination of Mendes and Cabello that made the video awkward: "Shawn alone or with whoever: alright. Camila alone or with whoever: alright. Camila and Shawn together: extreme embarrassment. Whether you ship them or not, you can't deny it."

Meanwhile, another tweeted that they related to the clip, given that they're usually "too awkward" in similar situations.

Ribbing aside, it would appear that Mendes and Cabello are pop's newest rekindled romance after footage emerged of them sharing a kiss at the festival.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

The musicians, who have two hit songs together, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Señorita," had been friends for years, but they began dating in 2019. They confirmed their relationship later that year, following months of speculation.

The celebrity couple then announced their breakup in November of 2021 via Instagram stories. "We've decided to end our romantic relationship," the statement read. "Our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

In a video post shared Instagram back in March 2022, Mendes discussed what happens in the aftermath of a breakup.

"Oh f***, you don't realize when you break up with someone you think it's the right thing, like, you don't realize all the s*** that comes after it," he wrote. "Who do I call when I'm in a panic attack? Who do I call when I'm on the edge? That's the reality that kind of hit me. Like, 'Oh, I'm on my own now' and I hate that. That's my reality you know?"

Around the same time, Cabello also spoke out about the breakup in an interview with Zane Lowe. She explained that her priorities had changed. "My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship? I was doing therapy a lot. My focus really has shifted."

The "Havana" singer added: "And even now while I'm in promo mode, honestly, if I'm not having fun, what's the f****** point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. We both started so young too, we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that's okay."

Newsweek has emailed representatives of Mendes and Cabello for comment.