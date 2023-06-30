Dog Left at Shelter Refuses to Let Go of Volunteer in Heartbreaking Video

A woman has shared heartbreaking footage of a dog refusing to let go of her upon arrival at an animal shelter.

Savannah Palmer took to TikTok to share the clip on May 20, capturing the frightened canine's reaction upon arrival at an unspecified facility in Florida.

In the video with over 400,000 views, the dog, who has been named Gizmo, can be seen shaking slightly while clinging to Palmer as she attempts to put him inside one of the kennels.

Some 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters in the U.S. each year, according to figures compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Of that number, an average of around 2 million a year end up being adopted.

Palmer, who describes herself as an animal-welfare advocate, posted the footage hoping that it would inspire someone to take a chance on Gizmo.

"He didn't want to walk and was very scared of all the loud noises and the new environment," Palmer says in the video. "When I went to put him in his kennel, he refused to let go of me." She adds: "These moments break my heart."

Palmer wasn't alone in feeling heartbroken at the situation either, with more than 1,500 comments on the clip.

"How do people surrender their own pets?" one TikTok user wrote. "My dogs would be lost without me and vice versa."

Another commented: "He wouldn't have spent a day there if I were in your shoes. Couldn't have put him down."

A third asked: "Why and how can someone do this?!? I have 6 dogs (3 rescued). Would love to take Gizmo."

A fourth, meanwhile, wrote: "I just don't understand how people can do this and let their fur babies go [it's] so heartbreaking," adding, "I hope she finds an amazing home."

But while the video left many shocked and saddened, Palmer's clip did the trick. "Gizmo has been adopted and is now in a wonderful home," she wrote in an update on the post. "Thank you all!"

The announcement sparked a wave of delighted responses. "Yay!" one fan wrote, with another commenting: "I figured that little cutie would get a hike quickly. Broke my heart seeing him so scared! Thanks for what you do!"

"My heart is so full of joy at this news," a third posted, with a fourth telling Palmer: "thank you, you are an angel."

Those sentiments were echoed elsewhere, with one TikTok user poignantly telling Palmer: "Please know there are people out here that appreciate you for all you do for them!"

