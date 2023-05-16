Shelter Hilariously Resorts to Drawing Animals for Adoption: 'Camera Broke'

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that's certainly proving to be the case for one animal shelter in Canada.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters every year. Finding new homes for these animals is no easy feat, however, with around 4.1 million shelter animals being adopted annually.

Given these numbers, it's more important than ever for staff to find eye-catching ways to celebrate these rescue pets and the various adorable quirks of their personality. Staff at Ottawa Humane Society, Canada, have found an inspired way to do exactly that: by drawing them and sharing the sketches on the shelter's social-media channels.

Drawings of Ottawa Humane Society's pets for adoption. The communications manager told Newsweek that each of the sketches took around 30 minutes to create. Ottawa Humane Society

"We thought it would be funny if we pretended our camera broke and were forced to draw the animals," Stephen Smith, Ottawa Humane Society's communications manager, told Newsweek. "We also hoped that it would be disruptive and different since our feed is always filled with quality photos of animals."

First established in 1888, the Ottawa Humane Society originally focused on caring for horses and children before branching out into discarded pets and, in particular, Ottawa's homeless animal population.

"We are a community leader in tackling animal-welfare issues. We offer programs like affordable spay and neuter services and a pet food bank to help families and their pets stay together in times of crisis," Smith said. "We offer a number of child and youth programs to help build the next generation of pet parents and animal advocates."

Eager to do things a little different, the social-media team at the shelter came up with the idea of posting a series of sketches online, focusing on some of their residents.

Pumpkin the cat and Addison the giraffe pug were selected for the portraits, alongside Annie the American rabbit and Espresso is a fluffy lionhead rabbit. "Our very talented communications coordinator and marketing coordinator made the drawings," Smith said. "It took about 30 minutes for each."

The sketches were posted to social media along with a tongue-in-cheek blurb explaining that "our camera broke so we've resorted to drawing our adoptable animals." The pictures draw considerable praise when the images of the real-life animals were revealed.

"We also received a number of comments that were shocked about how accurate Addison's depiction was," Smith said. "A lot of people assumed we exaggerated her features, but were amazed to find out that she actually looks like that."

Photos of the Ottawa Humane Society pets behind the sketches. The communications officer told Newsweek that the pictures sparked renewed interest in several of the shelter's animal residents. Ottawa Humane Society

All in all, Smith has been "pleasantly surprised" by the response with the pictures racking up thousands of likes and a glut of comments from animal lovers.

"We thought our usual group of followers would get a kick out of it, but didn't expect it to be shared around so much," Smith said. "We're really happy to see that so many people enjoyed the drawings and got a laugh from them. Best of all, the animals have benefited too! Addison, the infamous giraffe pug, has been adopted, and Pumpkin has a meeting scheduled with an interested adopter."

Smith puts the popularity of the posts down to the "genuine" nature of what's presented in each of the pictures. "We can talk all day about how sad it is that there are homeless animals who need a forever family, but these are also animals who have their own unique, and sometimes silly, personalities," he said. "The drawings were a way to show the animals in a different and unexpected light, that captured more of what makes each animal so special."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.