Rescue and Adoption

Heartbreak As Shelter Reveals All the Dogs 'With No Adoption Applications'

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs Pets Animals Animal behavior

An animal shelter has posted a heartbreaking video showcasing eight dogs who have yet to receive a single adoption application.

Street Hearts Bulgaria, a licensed dog shelter in Bulgaria, posted the clip to TikTok in an attempt to raise awareness about the work they do and the dogs still in need of a home.

Emma and Anthony Smith, the shelter's founders, first moved to the village of Glushka near Dryanovo, a town in north central Bulgaria, in June 2013. "We had planned on living a simple, stress-free life," their website states. "However, we soon became shocked and saddened by the vast number of poorly treated, suffering street dogs we were seeing."

Free-roaming street dogs represent a source of considerable concern in the Balkans.

According to the U.K.-based animal welfare charity Dogs Trust Worldwide, there are estimated to be anywhere between 6 and 8 million strays living without a home across the Eastern European region. The majority of these are found spread across Romania, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

"Responsible dog ownership is not yet well understood, with low levels of neutering," the charity states on its website. "Thus, the source of the many free-roaming dogs in the cities is mostly abandonment of unwanted pets and litters of pups."

The shelter dogs yet to be adopted.
The shelter dogs that have yet to receive a single adoption application. Their carers are pleading for help. Street Hearts Bulgaria

Emma and Anthony saw the heartbreaking results of this when they attempted to tackle the street dog situation around Dryanovo. "One dog had 17 puppies with her when we found her," their website said. "All were riddled with fleas and worms."

Realizing that neutering these dogs and releasing them again would not be enough to address the issue, the pair set about converting their home into a small rescue center. Street Hearts Bulgaria has been in operation ever since.

All of the dogs in their care are fully vaccinated and neutered prior to adoption, as required by law, and also receive monthly flea, tick, and worming treatments. However, that's only half the battle: they still need to find new homes for many of these dogs.

Unfortunately, in some cases, that is proving difficult. In the video posted to the shelter's TikTok account, viewers are introduced to eight adorable dogs.

They vary in age from as young as four months to as old as two years and 10 months. However, they all have some things in common: they all have yet to receive a single adoption application.

Dogs like Sage and Thyme the identical five-month-old puppies and fellow canine siblings Gigi and Bella, who appear to have been named after the Hadid sisters.

The plight of these dogs struck a chord with many on social media who were quick to comment on the depressing clip. "They deserve a home," one follower wrote with another commenting: "I wish I could have them all as part of my family."

A third said: "They're all perfect" with a fourth adding: "One would be so lucky to be able to adopt any of these gorgeous dogs."

For now though, these dogs are waiting and hoping that someone gives them a second chance. Earlier this month, five dogs from another shelter that received no interest from potential adopters found their perfect homes.

Newsweek has contacted Street Hearts Bulgaria for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC