Pets

Shock Over Cane Corso Reacting to Suspected Intruder: 'Guard Dog Activated'

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A social-media video of two cane corso dogs reacting to a suspected 'intruder' has shocked and stunned viewers.

The viral video posted on June 12 by @jadechristinegrac shows the cane corso pair activate their defensive mode after hearing an unexpected sound coming through their garden fence. After jumping up to catch a glimpse of the suspected intruder, the two dogs realize that the noise on the other side of the fence had simply come from their owner.

"Guard dog activated until he saw it was me," wrote the video's creator, who is the owner of the two dogs in England.

Dog
A stock image of two cane corso dogs in grasses. The viral video shows the protective breed reacting to a suspected intruder. Getty Images

The Italian dog breed is similar to the mastiff and, due to their alert and assertive nature, they are usually kept as guard dogs. The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes the breed as being a "peerless protector" under its profile online. The pet registry says "corsi are at a glance intimidating creatures. Their imposing appearance is their first line of defense against intruders."

"Corsi are intelligent, loyal, eager to please, versatile, and intensely loyal to their humans, but are also assertive and willful, and can end up owning an unwitting owner," the AKC adds. Due to their alert nature, corsi require serious exercise and stimulation and are most suited to active households.

@jadechristinegrac

Guard dog activated until he saw it was me 💚 #canecorso #canecorsoitaliano #canecorsopuppy #canecorsoforlife #guarddog #canecorsomastiff #tiktok #fyp #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound - Jade Christine Grace Vickery

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 1.8 million times to date and liked by over 350,000 users. Hundreds of TikTok posters have shared their amusement at the viral moment in the comments section below the post. One user wrote: "WHO ARE YOU GET OUT OF HE - oh hi mama."

"Haha, awww when he sees you he's like 'oh it's just momma let me be a baby'," another added.

"His face when he realizes haha, it's good to know they're going to protect, beautiful dogs too," wrote a different user. "From guard dog to sweet whittle baby," read one reply, while another stated: "The whineeee when he realised it was mummmaaa."

A different TikTok poster commented: "You can see the switch in his eyes! He LOVES his mama he is so happy it's you."

Newsweek reached out to @JadeChristineGrac for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC