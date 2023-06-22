Shock Over Cane Corso Reacting to Suspected Intruder: 'Guard Dog Activated'

A social-media video of two cane corso dogs reacting to a suspected 'intruder' has shocked and stunned viewers.

The viral video posted on June 12 by @jadechristinegrac shows the cane corso pair activate their defensive mode after hearing an unexpected sound coming through their garden fence. After jumping up to catch a glimpse of the suspected intruder, the two dogs realize that the noise on the other side of the fence had simply come from their owner.

"Guard dog activated until he saw it was me," wrote the video's creator, who is the owner of the two dogs in England.

A stock image of two cane corso dogs in grasses. The viral video shows the protective breed reacting to a suspected intruder. Getty Images

The Italian dog breed is similar to the mastiff and, due to their alert and assertive nature, they are usually kept as guard dogs. The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes the breed as being a "peerless protector" under its profile online. The pet registry says "corsi are at a glance intimidating creatures. Their imposing appearance is their first line of defense against intruders."

"Corsi are intelligent, loyal, eager to please, versatile, and intensely loyal to their humans, but are also assertive and willful, and can end up owning an unwitting owner," the AKC adds. Due to their alert nature, corsi require serious exercise and stimulation and are most suited to active households.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 1.8 million times to date and liked by over 350,000 users. Hundreds of TikTok posters have shared their amusement at the viral moment in the comments section below the post. One user wrote: "WHO ARE YOU GET OUT OF HE - oh hi mama."

"Haha, awww when he sees you he's like 'oh it's just momma let me be a baby'," another added.

"His face when he realizes haha, it's good to know they're going to protect, beautiful dogs too," wrote a different user. "From guard dog to sweet whittle baby," read one reply, while another stated: "The whineeee when he realised it was mummmaaa."

A different TikTok poster commented: "You can see the switch in his eyes! He LOVES his mama he is so happy it's you."

Newsweek reached out to @JadeChristineGrac for comment via TikTok.

