Inside Simon Cowell's Life With Fiancée Lauren Silverman and Son Eric

Since American Idol took over our TV screens in the early 2000s, judge Simon Cowell has become a pop cultural fixture. Known for his witty yet pointed comments to wannabe stars, the record executive is one of reality TV's most famous faces.

However, the 63 year old has kept his personal life comparatively private. Here's the scoop on Cowell's relationship with fiancée Lauren Silverman, their luxury homes, and 9-year-old son Eric.

Who is Simon Cowell's Fiancée Lauren Silverman?

The daughter of real estate developer Steven Davis, Silverman was best known as a New York City socialite before going public with Cowell in 2013. The 46-year-old has been spotted hanging out with a host of celebrities, including model Heidi Klum, Pussy Cat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara.

Simon Cowell, Eric Cowell and Lauren Silverman attend the Red Carpet for the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Finale at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California, on September 27, 2023. Simon Cowell has kept his personal life comparatively private. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

How Did Simon Cowell Meet Lauren Silverman?

Although their relationship has stood the test of time, it got off to a rather scandalous start.

Silverman and Cowell supposedly met in 2004 at the Sandy Lane resort in Barbados, while she was still married to real estate tycoon and Cowell's friend Andrew Silverman. However, they didn't become involved until years later. Their relationship was revealed in 2013, when Silverman announced she was pregnant with Cowell's son Eric.

Andrew Silverman filed for an "at-fault" divorce, citing adultery as the reason and naming Cowell in the suit. Sources told Us Weekly that the couple had been "unhappy" for some time, but the divorce documents filed by Andrew Silverman said otherwise. The Silvermans eventually settled out of court in August 2013.

When the news of her affair with Cowell broke, Silverman abandoned social media and has never returned.

Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell are seen in New York City on September 19, 2013. The couple first met in the Bahamas in 2004, but didn't become involved until years later. Raymond Hall/Filmmagic

How Did Simon Cowell Propose to Lauren Silverman?

Cowell asked Silverman to marry him while on vacation in the Bahamas in 2021 after nine years together. Their son Eric was present for the Christmas Eve proposal, along with Silverman's 16-year-old son Adam, from her previous marriage.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Silverman was elated but surprised by the gesture, as she believed that Cowell was not "the marrying type."

"Lauren burst into happy tears when Simon proposed and said yes immediately," the insider said. "Lauren has been Simon's rock and supports him unconditionally.

"They are both so happy and love each other so much. The proposal was a natural next step."

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are seen in New York City on November 17, 2022. The couple's relationship was revealed to the world when Silverman announced she was pregnant with Cowell's son, Eric. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Who is Simon Cowell's Son, Eric Cowell?

The couple's son Eric was born on February 14, 2014, and is now 9 years old. He recently appeared on the red carpet with his famous mom and dad for the season 18 finale of America's Got Talent, as well as posing for pictures with winner Hurricane—a Belgian Malinois dog whose routines with trainer Adrian Stoica wowed judges and audiences alike.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022, Cowell said that Eric helped him prepare his proposal to Lauren Silverman.

"One hundred percent he had to coach me. And we planned it. He was a big part of it," Cowell said.

Speaking to The Sun recently, Cowell said that his priorities changed after becoming a father.

"Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work," he told the publication. "I was obsessed with it. Now Eric is around, I don't work through the night anymore. If he hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened."

Hurricane the dog and Eric Cowell are seen before the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Finale at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California, on September 27, 2023. Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's son, Eric, was born in 2014. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

During an episode of Britain's Got Talent in January 2022, Cowell told the audience that his son is concerned about climate change, encouraging his father to drive an electric car and donating some of his free time to cleaning beaches.

In 2022, Cowell revealed that he'd stopped getting botox and fillers to avoid frightening Eric, comparing his appearance to a "horror film."

Where Do Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman Live?

The couple live as a family unit with Eric and Adam, with Cowell dividing his time between the U.K. and America. The star has homes in both countries, but recently sold his mansion in London, supposedly because of "not feeling safe" in the city after a plan to rob his home was exposed by The Sun.

When in the U.S., Cowell apparently uses his Miami property as his base. Purchased in 2017, the luxury estate spans 1.63 acres and includes ocean views, a hot tub and a koi pond.

Cowell's property portfolio is worth an estimated $54 million and also includes a $22 million Malibu mansion.