'Sister Wives': Five Huge Changes That Happened When Robyn Brown Met Kody

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has been left with just one wife following the breakdown of his relationships with Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown.

The TLC cast member has starred in the long-running reality show since its inception in 2010, with the show originally following Kody, 53, his then-legal wife Meri, 51, and his spiritual wives Janelle, 53, and Christine, 50, in their plural marriage

Throughout the years, fans have seen many changes to the Brown family dynamics, including the addition of Robyn Brown, 44, who is now legally married to Kody and is currently his only remaining wife.

Over the past few installments of Sister Wives, which just aired its 17th season, viewers have seen Meri, Christine and Janelle speak about how their family changed when Robyn and Kody met.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the Sister Wives stars and what happened when Robyn and Kody started their relationship.

Five huge changes that happened when Robyn Brown met Kody

Robyn joined the plural marriage

Kody and Robyn's courtship was documented in the very first season of Sister Wives.

The couple dated for four months before Kody asked Robyn to join the family, with Kody saying on the show that "by polygamist standards, that's actually a long time."

Meri and Kody divorced

Meri and Kody originally married in April 1990, before legally divorcing in 2014 but remaining "spiritually" together.

It was recently confirmed that their spiritual marriage is now over also, with Meri confirming the news at the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all. In the same episode, Janelle announced she and Kody were also separated, while Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021.

Robyn and Kody legally married

Kody legally divorced Meri so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from her first marriage.

Robyn was previously married to David Jessop, and Kody has now adopted Robyn's son, David Dayton, and daughters Aurora Alice and Breanna Rose.

Kody and Robyn had children

Since marrying, Kody and Robyn have added two more children to the Brown family: son Solomon and daughter Ariella.

Kody is now a father of 18, sharing six children with Janelle, six with Christine, and one with Meri.

Kody stopped splitting his time equally

Kody has faced accusations from Sister Wives viewers, and his wives, that he favors Robyn and spends more time with her and her children.

Fans of the show recently wrote online that they had noticed that the issues the original wives had been having in their marriages throughout the latest season all appear to have started when Robyn joined the family.

The coincidental timing was pointed out on Reddit after a scene from more than a decade ago was brought back into the spotlight. The Reddit user who started the thread posted a series of screenshots from a season 3 Sister Wives episode that aired in 2011.

The Redditor wrote: "I'm doing a rewatch and I forgot Christine mentioned this all the way back in season 3. This proves there has been unhappiness for her in the last 10 or so years."

The screenshots showed Christine saying: "To me, I don't think Kody is equal with his time. I think he caters to Robyn, to Robyn's needs, to Robyn's kids, to whatever Robyn needs, and I think that he's spending all of his time building up his and Robyn's relationship."

Sister Wives Season 17 has now finished but previous seasons of the show are available to stream on discovery+.