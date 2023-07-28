Steven Crowder Weighs in on Jason Aldean Scandal After Wife 'Abuse' Video

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder continues to ignore the controversy surrounding him and has weighed in on the backlash for Jason Aldean's song "Try That in a Small Town."

Country-music singer Aldean has faced widespread criticism for his new song, which has been accused of promoting gun violence with "very scary lyrics," and a music video that allegedly contains "racist undertones." Fellow musicians such as Shania Twain and Jason Isbell have spoken out against the track, while prominent Republicans like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have voiced their support.

Crowder is the latest politically right-leaning voice to speak out in support of Aldean. The host of podcast Louder With Crowder echoed the sentiments of country-music singer Brantley Gilbert, whom he says is "standing up to the left."

From left: Steven Crowder in a still from his YouTube channel; and Jason Aldean at a SiriusXM event in Nashville, Tennessee. The podcast host has backed the country-music singer after he received backlash for his song "Try That in a Small Town." Jason Davis/YouTube @SteveCrowder / Getty Images for SiriusXM

"Those who remain silent & have no balls can learn a thing or two from them," Crowder wrote on Twitter on July 24, retweeting a popular video of Gilbert that went viral.

Onstage at a music festival in Arkansas, after ranting for a while, Gilbert said, "So I got mad as hell the other day over this [Jason] Aldean thing." He added: "So I decided to write them sons o' b****** a song. I hope y'all like it." He proceeded to play a song he called "Bury Me Upside Down," in which the chorus says, "bury me upside down so the world can kiss my a**."

Brantley Gilbert joins Jason Aldean in standing up to the Left. Those who remain silent & have no balls can learn a thing or two from them. pic.twitter.com/fSfJCFjYnP — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 24, 2023

While Crowder's tweet got thousands of likes, he also received hundreds of comments. Many of them dredged up his private life and the accusations of abuse made against him from a leaked video.

Journalist Yashar Ali shared a video across social media in April 2023 from a Ring camera. It allegedly showed Crowder telling his pregnant wife to "f****** watch it," during what appeared to be a disagreement over her wishes to drive their car. Ali said the footage showed Crowder being "emotionally abusive toward his pregnant wife." He added: "In a statement sent to me, her family says she hid the emotional abuse she was dealing with for years."

Crowder's fellow conservative commentator Candace Owens called the footage "horrific" and "very difficult to watch."

1. EXCLUSIVE



I've obtained over three minutes of video of Steven Crowder being emotionally abusive toward his pregnant wife, Hilary.



In a statement sent to me, her family says she hid the emotional abuse she was dealing with for years. https://t.co/U28rGt2aSH pic.twitter.com/ZN8ai04fvK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 27, 2023

Crowder's social-media posts about entirely different topics often receive references to the video of him and his wife, and his latest comments about Aldean were no different.

"How's the divorce?" one Twitter user asked while others also made thinly veiled references to the argument with his now ex-wife. These included, "I bet your wife hates both of them... and you," and "let your wife use the car."

Newsweek has reached out to Jason Aldean's team and to Steven Crowder's representatives via email for comment.