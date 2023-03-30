Stormy Daniels on Trump Indictment: 'Don't Want to Spill My Champagne'

Stormy Daniels is celebrating the unprecedented criminal indictment of a former president of the United States.

Ex-President Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to face criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him on Thursday over his alleged role in 2016 hush money payments to Daniels, an adult-film star. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the New York indictment and ongoing criminal investigations elsewhere are part of a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Daniels responded to the indictment by thanking her supporters and hinting that she had been celebrating the news with champagne. She also suggested that the Trump indictment had prompted a surge in sales of her branded merchandise and autograph requests.

Stormy Daniels is pictured at Linwood Dunn Theater on May 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Daniels responded to the indictment of former President Donald Trump by hinting that it had triggered a surge in sales of her merchandise. Phillip Faraone/Getty

"Thank you to everyone for your support and love!" Daniels tweeted. "I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond ... also don't want to spill my champagne [winking face with tongue emoji] #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment."

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne 😜 #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2023

Shortly after the indictment was handed down, Daniels shared a tweet featuring a more muted response from her attorney Clark Brewster, while commenting, "Thank you."

"The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy," Brewster tweeted. "The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law. #teamstormy"

