What Has Stormy Daniels Done Since Her Alleged Affair With Donald Trump?

On Thursday, a grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump over his alleged role in hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The 44-year-old was alleged paid $130,000 during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The Republican politician is said to have arranged for his former attorney Michael Cohen to give the money to Daniels. Trump has denied all the allegations, including Daniels' claim that they had an affair.

Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges following the grand jury's decision. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Daniels' alleged affair with Trump was first reported in 2018 when it was alleged that she had been paid hush money two years earlier following a sexual encounter with him.

Stormy Daniels attends the Los Angeles premiere of neon's "Pleasure" at Linwood Dunn Theater on May 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The adult film star has tried to use the alleged affair with former president Donald Trump to her own advantage. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

What Has Stormy Daniels Done Since Her Alleged Affair With Trump?

Since being thrust into the spotlight after her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was broken, Daniels has been vocal about her criticisms of Trump.

In September 2018, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, released a tell-all memoir titled Full Disclosure. In it, she shared details of the alleged sexual encounter in 2006, per the U.K. newspaper The Guardian. She wrote that she accepted calls from Trump in the years after to earn a spot on his reality show The Apprentice.

According to the publication, Daniels claimed that Trump had said they could cheat. He would give her details about The Apprentice tasks ahead of time for her to star in more episodes.

The adult film director and writer also spoke to Anderson Cooper in an interview on 60 Minutes in March 2018, where she said she was threatened to keep quiet over the alleged affair. Daniels added that she was with her infant daughter when she was allegedly accosted in a parking lot.

"A guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" Daniels told Cooper.

She added that the man "leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

In October 2018, Daniels made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her memoir.

She shared more details about the alleged affair, and told Kimmel that Trump had allegedly invited her to his hotel room for what she believed was dinner.

But when he opened the door, he was wearing black silk pyjamas. She added: "I'm pretty sure I thought he was channelling [Playboy founder] Hugh Hefner. Significantly less sexy."

Since then, Daniels has continued to speak out against Trump publicly, and went on a nationwide pole-dancing tour named "Make America Horny Again."

She has maintained an account on subscription service OnlyFans, where she has spoken with her followers about Trump. On Wednesday, March 29, Daniels defended earning money from speaking about the alleged encounter.

Per a report from U.K. newspaper The Independent, Daniels said she was "making orange juice out of oranges," and added: "I'm getting blasted for making more money right now.

"I obviously have a merch[andise] site... I've always done this! Everybody that has a business sells merch. You take the opportunity. Isn't that what America is all about?"

When news of Trump's indictment was reported on Thursday, Daniels took to Twitter to celebrate. She wrote that it had prompted a surge in sales of her branded merchandise and in autograph requests.

"Thank you to everyone for your support and love!" Daniels tweeted. "I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond ... also don't want to spill my champagne #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment."