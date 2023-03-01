Wed, Mar 01, 2023
Newsweek
Culture

'Survivor' Season 44 Cast: Every Contestant's Age, Instagram and Job

By
Culture TV Reality TV Survivor CBS

The lineup of 18 new castaways taking part in the upcoming season of Survivor has been confirmed by CBS ahead of the new episodes.

The hugely popular, Emmy Award-winning series began back in 2000 and has been through various themes and iterations throughout the years, such as Survivor: Ghost Island and "fans vs favorites."

The latter theme was so popular it ran twice; once in Survivor: Micronesia (Season 16) and Survivor: Caramoan (Season 26).

Now the long-running show is back for its 44th season, which will be hosted by long-time presenter Jeff Probst, who has fronted the competition show since the very beginning.

Survivor 44
18 new contestants have been revealed for the cast of the 44th season of "Survivor." The players will be divided into three teams in the premiere episode, and will then compete in their tribes. Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 44 will see the contestants compete against each other for the $1 million prize money while stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji.

To win, the players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, grappling with both the environment, and navigating the complex social game.

The Survivor 44 cast will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach.

The contestants must place trust in their tribemates as the moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits.

Jeff Probst on Survivor 44
Jeff Probst, who has hosted "Survivor" since its very first season in 2000, is back to host the CBS competition show's 44th edition. Robert Voets/CBS

Meanwhile, the mental and physical challenges will require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day.

On Survivor 43 Mike Gabler was crowned the champion and took home the huge cash prize, but who will take over his throne?

Ahead of the new season, Newsweek has everything you need to know about the cast of Survivor 44, including their names, ages, jobs, and where you can find them on Instagram.

Read more

Survivor 44 Cast

Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho

A post shared by instagram

Age: 36

Occupation: Salon owner

Instagram: @yamilpr

Matt Blankinship

A post shared by instagram

Age: 27

Occupation: Security software engineer

Instagram: @mattblankins

Brandon Cottom

A post shared by instagram

Age: 30

Occupation: Security specialist

Instagram: @cottom_42

Kane Fritzler

A post shared by instagram

Age: 25

Occupation: Law student

Instagram: @kanefritzler

Carson Garrett

A post shared by instagram

Age: 20

Occupation: NASA engineering student

Instagram: @carson.garrett

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

A post shared by instagram

Age: 43

Occupation: Barbershop owner

Instagram: @mattgrinsteadmayle

Lauren Harpe

A post shared by instagram

Age: 31

Occupation: Elementary school teacher

Instagram: @thelaurenharpe

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

A post shared by instagram

Age: 43

Occupation: Engineering manager

Instagram: @heidilagares

Helen Li

A post shared by instagram

Age: 29

Occupation: Product manager

Instagram: @helen_li

Frannie Marin

A post shared by instagram

Age: 23

Occupation: Research coordinator

Instagram: @hailthevail

Danny Massa

A post shared by instagram

Age: 32

Occupation: N.Y.C. firefighter

Instagram: @breatheinwithdanny

Bruce Perreault

A post shared by instagram

Age: 46

Occupation: Insurance agent

Instagram: @bruce.perreault

Maddy Pomilla

A post shared by instagram

Age: 28

Occupation: Charity projects manager

Instagram: @jeffprobstcanyouhearme

Claire Rafson

A post shared by instagram

Age: 25

Occupation: Tech investor

Instagram: @claire_rafson

Jaime Lynn Ruiz

A post shared by instagram

Age: 35

Occupation: Yogi

Instagram: @jamielynnruiz

Sarah Wade

Sarah Wade Survivor 44
Sarah Wade is one of the contestants on the 44th season of "Survivor." Her Instagram account is currently private. Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 27

Occupation: Management consultant

Instagram: Wade's Instagram account is currently private, her handle is @sarahwade11.

Carolyn Wiger

A post shared by instagram

Age: 35

Occupation: Drug counselor

Instagram: @car0lynr0se

Josh Wilder

A post shared by instagram

Age: 34

Occupation: Surgical podiatrist

Instagram: @lets_get_wilder

Survivor 44 airs Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m. on CBS. The season will premiere on CBS with a two-hour special on Wednesday, March 1.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines