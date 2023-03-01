'Survivor' Season 44 Cast: Every Contestant's Age, Instagram and Job

The lineup of 18 new castaways taking part in the upcoming season of Survivor has been confirmed by CBS ahead of the new episodes.

The hugely popular, Emmy Award-winning series began back in 2000 and has been through various themes and iterations throughout the years, such as Survivor: Ghost Island and "fans vs favorites."

The latter theme was so popular it ran twice; once in Survivor: Micronesia (Season 16) and Survivor: Caramoan (Season 26).

Now the long-running show is back for its 44th season, which will be hosted by long-time presenter Jeff Probst, who has fronted the competition show since the very beginning.

Survivor 44 will see the contestants compete against each other for the $1 million prize money while stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji.

To win, the players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, grappling with both the environment, and navigating the complex social game.

The Survivor 44 cast will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach.

The contestants must place trust in their tribemates as the moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits.

Meanwhile, the mental and physical challenges will require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day.

On Survivor 43 Mike Gabler was crowned the champion and took home the huge cash prize, but who will take over his throne?

Ahead of the new season, Newsweek has everything you need to know about the cast of Survivor 44, including their names, ages, jobs, and where you can find them on Instagram.

Survivor 44 Cast

Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho

Age: 36

Occupation: Salon owner

Instagram: @yamilpr

Matt Blankinship

Age: 27

Occupation: Security software engineer

Instagram: @mattblankins

Brandon Cottom

Age: 30

Occupation: Security specialist

Instagram: @cottom_42

Kane Fritzler

Age: 25

Occupation: Law student

Instagram: @kanefritzler

Carson Garrett

Age: 20

Occupation: NASA engineering student

Instagram: @carson.garrett

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Age: 43

Occupation: Barbershop owner

Instagram: @mattgrinsteadmayle

Lauren Harpe

Age: 31

Occupation: Elementary school teacher

Instagram: @thelaurenharpe

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Age: 43

Occupation: Engineering manager

Instagram: @heidilagares

Helen Li

Age: 29

Occupation: Product manager

Instagram: @helen_li

Frannie Marin

Age: 23

Occupation: Research coordinator

Instagram: @hailthevail

Danny Massa

Age: 32

Occupation: N.Y.C. firefighter

Instagram: @breatheinwithdanny

Bruce Perreault

Age: 46

Occupation: Insurance agent

Instagram: @bruce.perreault

Maddy Pomilla

Age: 28

Occupation: Charity projects manager

Instagram: @jeffprobstcanyouhearme

Claire Rafson

Age: 25

Occupation: Tech investor

Instagram: @claire_rafson

Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Age: 35

Occupation: Yogi

Instagram: @jamielynnruiz

Sarah Wade

Age: 27

Occupation: Management consultant

Instagram: Wade's Instagram account is currently private, her handle is @sarahwade11.

Carolyn Wiger

Age: 35

Occupation: Drug counselor

Instagram: @car0lynr0se

Josh Wilder

Age: 34

Occupation: Surgical podiatrist

Instagram: @lets_get_wilder

Survivor 44 airs Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m. on CBS. The season will premiere on CBS with a two-hour special on Wednesday, March 1.