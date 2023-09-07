On the Internet

Tears Over Dog's First Day at Shelter vs. 640th: 'Stopped the Wiggles'

By
The internet is crying out for someone to adopt a loving dog after the animal spent 640 days at a Pennsylvania shelter.

Across the U.S., many dogs end up in such centers and need a loving home to live in, and Yam's case is no different.

In a viral video shared to TikTok by user @rachelishaa, pit bull-terrier mix Yam can be seen at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA). The caption reads: "Yam is looking for his forever home. If you are interested in adopting or fostering please go to PSPCA.ORG in Philadelphia his name is Yam."

image of a pit bull-terrier mix
A pit bull-terrier mix rests on floorboards. Yam (not pictured) has been in the Philadelphia shelter for 640 days. Getty

In the clip, Yam can be seen on his first day at the shelter with his tail wagging, appearing as if he was happy. However, 640 days later, Yam is shown standing still and looking at the person holding the camera as if much less happy.

The PSPCA says: "Yam is a total lover. You can often find him in his shelter friends' laps, showering them with kisses and affection. Looking for a little shadow? Yam's your pup. He loves supervising all the happenings. Chilling on the couch? He will be there." The society added that Yam is happy to meet older teenagers but not other pets that might be in the house.

@rachelishaa

Yam is looking for his forever home. If you are interested in adopting or fostering please go to PSPCA.ORG in Philadelphia his name is YAM animal ID Animal ID 49009659

♬ This sound took less than 5 minutes to make - LukesTunes

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says there are an estimated 6.3 million companion animals that enter animal shelters across the nation every year.

The ASPCA adds: "Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. We estimate that the number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. The biggest decline was in dogs (from 3.9 million to 3.1 million)."

Since being shared on August 30, the clip has been viewed more than 45,000 times, with over 5,600 likes. The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the clip wanted Yam to find his forever home.

TikTok user Ashleigh Robins wrote: "No dog deserves to be in any kennel this long. Please help this baby if you live nearby."

Thedoggod1only added: "That boy is so handsome and sweet."

User beetlejuicebeetlejuice7 commented: "Praying that this baby gets a good forever home as soon as possible."

Baby.Natalie posted: "He stopped the wiggles after 640 days."

Newsweek has contacted @rachelishaa and the PSCA for comment via email.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

