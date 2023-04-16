Teen Pranking Her Dad's Partner at His Birthday Meal Blasted: 'Speechless'

Online commenters were outraged by a teenager's vicious prank on her father's fiancée, and many were frustrated that the dad simply accepted his daughter's behavior.

The unhappy fiancée posted her story on Reddit on April 7, as user u/Ornery_Guarantee_625, to seek advice from other users about the teen's latest prank. The poster said that the 16-year-old carries out these insensitive pranks, which have "gotten too much" now, after repeatedly being on the receiving end.

Practical jokes are often well intended, but they don't amuse everybody. A 2021 poll by YouGov asked 3,600 U.S. adults how they felt about April Fools' Day jokes. Forty-seven percent said they were annoying, slightly higher than the 45 percent who found them amusing.

The survey also found that as adults get older, their patience for having pranks played on them quickly wanes. Of those under 30, 54 percent said they dislike being pranked, and that rose to 64 percent among those over 65.

The teenager's most recent prank, as described in the post, took place during her dad's birthday dinner, which multiple guests were attending. The teen had put the poster's underwear out in plain sight for everyone to see.

The post reads: "We were about to have dinner and once we walked into the dining [room], I was stunned to see my underwear hanging on a hanger in the corner."

The teen showed no embarrassment about the prank, instead joking that she was doing the poster a favor, telling her, "You forgot these last time you visited and I didn't want you to forget them again so I hung them here!"

"I was absolutely astonished, speechless even," the post continues. "Michael [her fiancé] was shocked and my in-laws and other guests, including Michael's friends, were staring at me in awkward silence. I felt so humiliated, especially when some of the men laughed."

The poster said she yelled at the teen and immediately left the party out of sheer embarrassment. Her fiancé later told her that her reaction was "over the top."

Commenting on the post, psychologist and clinical hypnotherapist Lisa Pion-Berlin noted that the teenager's actions appear to be harmful and that the poster wasn't being supported by her fiancé.

Pion-Berlin told Newsweek that there don't seem to be boundaries for the teen to abide by, which allows her to carry out these pranks at other people's expense.

"The Reddit poster's feelings are real, and being humiliated is not something to be overlooked or dismissed," Pion-Berlin said. "It's clear that the fiancé has not told his daughter to stop pranking, and he has actually given her permission to do so with no limits.

"Being labeled as oversensitive or reactive by the dad doesn't address the real problem in the room, which is his daughter's hurtful pranks," she said.

Pion-Berlin, the CEO of Parents Anonymous, suggested that the couple set boundaries for the future. But she said the responsibility to stop the teenager's pranks is on the dad since he is her biological parent.

The fiancée has received plenty of support online, with her post already receiving over 10,500 votes.

Among the thousands of comments on Reddit's AITA [Am I the A******?] page, many questioned why the dad allows his daughter to act this way.

One user wrote: "She is successfully sabotaging his relationship, and he is showing that he will just let her do it."

Another user had a stern suggestion for the poster: "I would call off the engagement. This is not working. At least do not move in with him."

