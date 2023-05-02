Texas Attorney General Calls Shooting Part of Biden's 'Plan'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said a mass shooting last week is part of the Biden administration's "plan."

Francisco Oropeza, 38, is suspected of shooting and killing five people in Cleveland, Texas, who lived next door after reportedly being asked by the neighbor to stop shooting his gun so their baby could sleep.

As of Tuesday, the Hispanic suspect—who was identified by ICE due to being deported four previous times before the recent tragedy took place—remains at large and is considered by authorities to be armed and dangerous.

The victims were Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Obdulia Molina Rivera, 31; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 9, according to ABC News.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) claims the mass shooting Friday that took the lives of five Texans is part of the Biden administration’s “plan”:



“They blame it on guns, and the reality is I’m blaming it on them.” pic.twitter.com/D590mBkVfi — The Recount (@therecount) May 2, 2023

"The Biden administration will never take responsibility for the fact that this is part of what their plan is," Paxton said during a Newsmax interview in the shooting's aftermath. "They realize that a certain number of crimes are going to occur—a large number of crimes across the country—and it's an acceptable consequence for them to have what they want, which is more illegal immigration."

The Biden administration knows such situations will happen and "don't take responsibility for it," Paxton added, referring to illegal immigrants with criminal histories.

"They blame it on guns, and the reality is I'm blaming it on them," he said. "They're the ones that allowed this person back in."

Newsweek reached out to Paxson via phone and email for comment.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. Paxton blamed the Biden administration's immigration policies for a mass shooting last Friday in Cleveland, Texas, that resulted in five deaths. Brandon Bell/Getty

A total of 16 individuals were reportedly occupying the residence allegedly invaded by Oropeza, according to the Houston Chronicle. At one point on Sunday, over 250 law enforcement officials from local, state and federal agencies joined the manhunt.

During a White House press briefing on Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden and his wife were grieving the lives lost. She added that prayers "are not enough."

"The majority of Americans and the majority of gun owners support common sense measures to reduce gun violence," Jean-Pierre said. "The president continues to believe that Congress must act without delay."

Texas Congressman Chip Roy, during an interview Monday with Fox News, said the loss of life is tragic but "preventable."

"What are we doing in the most powerful country in the history of the world? We're allowing this to occur?" Roy said. "It's all largely preventable if we would just reclaim operational control of our [southern] border."

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) claims shootings in Texas are "largely preventable" if the U.S. reclaimed "operational control" of the southern border.



"Some people are saying, 'Oh, these are illegal immigrants who were killed' ... That doesn't matter ... This is a 9-year-old boy." pic.twitter.com/KNNRVrRYYv — The Recount (@therecount) May 1, 2023

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted following the shooting, announcing "a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday."

A community note was added to Abbott's tweet, suggesting that one of the victims was a legal U.S. citizen.

I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout.



I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond. pic.twitter.com/SpkUgKqKGe — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 30, 2023

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the oldest and largest Hispanic civil rights organization in the U.S., condemned Abbott's remarks.

"LULAC firmly believes that every human being, regardless of their immigration status, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," said Rodolfo Rosales Jr., Texas LULAC state director, in a statement. "We advocate for comprehensive immigration reform that addresses the issue's complexities while upholding the fundamental values of compassion, justice, and fairness. Governor Abbott should apologize immediately for his callousness."

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research published in March found that four in 10 U.S. adults say the level of immigration and asylum-seekers should be lowered. About two in 10 want the numbers higher.