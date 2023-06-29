Texas DPS Ordered to Release Uvalde School Shooting Documents

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been ordered to release documents related to the Robb Elementary School shooting more than 13 months after the massacre rocked Uvalde.

Police in the small Texas city were widely criticized for their response after an 18-year-old gunman entered the school on May 24, 2022, and killed 19 children and two adults using an AR-15-style assault rifle. Officers took more than an hour to confront and kill the shooter, prompting outrage and a string of firings and suspensions for police.

District Court Judge Daniella Lyttle on Thursday granted a motion to release documents related to the massacre, according to The Texas Tribune. More than a dozen news organizations, including the Tribune, sued DPS last year, alleging that the records, which reportedly concern the police response, were being illegally withheld under Texas law.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers on May 27, 2022, stand at attention in front of a memorial for the victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A judge on Thursday ordered the state Department of Public Safety to release records related to the mass shooting. Michael M. Santiago

The documents will not be released immediately. Lyttle gave DPS until August 31 to produce a list of redaction proposals. A hearing on the redactions is expected to occur in September. The altered documents will likely be released after the hearing, pending the outcome of any potential appeal from DPS.

Newsweek has reached out to the Texas DPS via email for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.