U.S.

Thousands of Christians Call on 'Trump's Pastor Friends' to Condemn Threats

By
U.S. Donald Trump Christian Evangelicals Threats

Over 13,000 Christians have signed a petition urging any "anti-indictment MAGA pastors" to condemn the threats directed at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and other prosecutors who have indicted former President Donald Trump.

The petition, set up by the online community Faithful America, was first posted on Tuesday. According to the site, the group originally had a goal of gaining 10,000 signatures, but has since raised it to 15,000.

"Nearly everyone involved in bringing the 91 felony charges against Donald Trump ... is dealing with escalating threats of terrorism and violence," reads the site.

"Yet the far-right pastors who have condemned and politicized the indictments -- including Franklin Graham, Mike Huckabee, and 'Trump's Top Pastor' Mark Burns -- have seemingly not said a word about these threats, despite helping create the charged, violent atmosphere," it continues.

Christians Call on 'Trump's Pastor Friends' toCondemnThreats
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Hartsfield-Jackson airport on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Online Christian group Faithful America is calling on pastors who've supported Trump throughout his legal strife to condemn the threats against prosecutors. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Graham and Burns are evangelical pastors in America, while Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, is a Baptist minister. All three men have been staunch supporters of Trump since his first presidential campaign in 2016, and have dismissed the plethora of charges against the former president as an attempt to disenfranchise his reelection in 2024.

"Jesus is the Prince of Peace, and those who live by the sword die by the sword," Faithful America, an organization dedicated to standing against Christian nationalism, wrote on its petition page. "It's irresponsible and wrong for these pastors who stoked the anger of Trump Republicans to now ignore the violent atmosphere they helped create. Let's join together as Christians and ask Trump's pastor friends to denounce these dangerous threats immediately."

Willis, who indicted Trump, accusing him and 18 others of attempting to overturn Georgia's presidential election result in 2020, has been open about the racist and sexist threats she has received even prior to announcing her charges against the former president. In an email to Fulton County leaders in late July, the district attorney, who is a Black woman, shared a copy of one of such threats with county commissioners, in which Willis was called a "Jim Crow Democrat whore," reported NBC News.

A woman in Texas is also facing federal charges, accused of threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who's overseeing the case against Trump over his actions related to the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. And Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has accused the former president of falsifying business records in connection to several hush money schemes in 2016, received a death threat just days before he brought his 34-count indictment against Trump.

The former president has routinely threatened those related to his investigations on his social media accounts, prompting strict bail agreements in his Georgia case and a protection order over his January 6 case.

Trump has historically received strong support from American Christians. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2020, the majority of white voters who regularly attended a religious worship service voted for the former president over President Joe Biden. The group that showed the biggest amount of support for Trump was white evangelical Protestants.

A report from Reuters in April found that Trump still held "a significant share" of support from conservative Christians in the current presidential race.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's press team via email on Friday night for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC