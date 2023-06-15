TikTok Filter Transforms Dogs Into Barbie Dolls—But Use It at Your Own Risk

A TikTok Barbie AI filter that allows users to transform normal pictures of themselves into one of the iconic dolls is causing a stir on social media.

While many fans appear happy to see their more familiar looks switched up for something decidedly pink, some on TikTok have found a more unusual use for it. Using the filter, which is accessible through another app called Photoleap, they have been Barbie-ifying their beloved pet dogs—often with bizarre results

Photoleap utilizes AI technology to transform the pictures on your phone. In the past, users of the app were able to place themselves in new locations, apply fake tattoos and even transform into anime characters. However, it's this latest Barbie filter that has got people talking, and pet owners, in particular.

It's often said that dogs look like their owners. There may be more weight to that assertion than many realize. In 2009, a study published in the scientific journal Anthrozoos detailed an experiment in which people were tasked with matching dogs to their owners simply by looking at their faces. More often than not, they were able to match them on looks alone, giving further weight to the theory of dog-owner physical resemblance.

But would a dog look like their owner if they were also transformed into a human? That's the question that the Barbie AI filter answers, at least on one level. Unfortunately, if the results of the filter transformation are anything to go by, it's a big fat no.

In a video that has already been watched 3.1 million times, a TikTok user posting as Resinaate showed what happened when she applied the filter to her dog, Cassie.

The results proved extraordinary with Cassie going from loveable four-legged friend to a blonde-haired plastic nightmare. "Terrifying," Resinaate wrote alongside a clip showing the transformation, which can be watched here.

In a follow-up video, Resinaate also revealed the results when she applied the Barbie filter to a picture of her other dog, Aurora.

While Aurora escaped with a newly dyed pink hairdo in the follow-up video, Cassie was also present in the picture and boasting the same bizarre, doll like appearance. Check it out here.

The transformations came as part of a wider trend of dog owners putting their pups through the filter. The owner of Tuco the pitbull shared a clip showing their pet pooch's transformation and the provocative pose of the new Barbied version of their dog. Watch it here.

Another, posting as malloryhobbs, revealed their terrier's switch up in a clip captioned "not sure I can recover from what I just witnessed." In this instance, the app transformed the pet pooch into a barbie-like doll, spread out across the floor of their kitchen. You can see the results here.

Elsewhere, emilee_ayers22, tried out the filter on her chocolate labrador and golden retriever sibling, with a similarly shocking outcome. "The results go far beyond my expectations," she wrote along the video, which can be seen here.

Last but not least came cedarandsprinkle, who racked up more than 20 million views thanks to a clip transforming Cedar from Border Collie to borderline indecent. The results speak for themselves.

