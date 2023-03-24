Jaws Drop as Husky Showcases Impressive Door-Closing Skills: 'Amazing'

A Siberian husky called Blue has impressed the internet by showcasing his impressive skill set.

In a viral TikTok clip, his owner shouts: "Blue, come take a picture!" - he then opens the door using the handle and closes it on his return.

The camera then shows another dog, called Titan, aged two, who is patiently waiting for four-year-old Blue to pose for a snap. And it isn't just any old pose, Blue jumps on Titan and cuddles him from behind creating the perfect picture.

The viral clip, shared to a page dedicated to the dogs called @imbluethehusky, has received 4.6 million views and 743,600 likes since it was shared on March 20.

Their owner, Emma Klapper, 26, told Newsweek: "Luckily Blue is incredibly smart and it only took about 5 minutes to teach him how to close the door."

Klapper, from Boston, also said Blue is a natural when it comes to learning new things.

"It didn't take long at all to teach him how to pose with his brother," she said. "He has a foundation of commands he knows and we just put some of those together to create the "selfie" pose everyone knows."

While these two dogs have stolen the hearts of the internet, they aren't a national favorite. In 2022, Siberian huskies ranked 21st, according to the American Kennel Club's most popular dog breed list.

That may be due to the fact they are "notorious for being challenging to train," according to Jen Walmsley, a dog trainer with five years of experience. Nonetheless, Walmsley still encourages owners to train huskies even if it is a litter harder than expected.

"The dogs in the video have learned some useful and cute tricks, which aren't overly complicated but do take time and effort from their owner," said Walmsley, who works for a dog equipment and training treat store called Fetch Club.

"Simple trick training can provide great mental stimulation for your dog and is really good for your relationship with them. It doesn't have to be hard or complicated, the internet has lots of videos on how to teach each trick! The easiest way to teach a new trick is by luring the movement with their favorite food, then lots and lots of repetition!"

Over 3,160 TikTok users have commented on the clip and the top comment has racked up 22,000 likes.

It said: "The dogs understand more than my siblings."

Another person referred to the clip as "the most beautiful thing I have seen."

