Funny

Millions Left in Hysterics Over Dog's 'Awkward' Reaction to Birthday Song

By
Funny Dogs Pets Animals Viral

Being the center of attention while friends and family sing "Happy Birthday" can be awkward when you don't know where to look or what to do as the song drags on. Recently, a dog's reaction to the song has proved it isn't just humans who feel uncomfortable being the cenmter of attention.

Ace, an American bully, has recently turned 3 and his reaction to the song has left the internet in hysterics.

The hilarious TikTok video shows Ace wearing a crown while sitting on a chair at the dining table. Multiple voices can be heard singing the traditional birthday song and one person is holding a dog-friendly lollipop.

So far, the clip shared by @acemory has racked up 21 million views since it was posted on August 19.

Dog birthday
A stock image of dog wearing a birthday hat with a cake. A relatable video of a dog's awkward reaction to the birthday song has left the internet in stitches. JasonOndreicka/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The video has been a hit online as many people can relate to Ace's comical facial expressions. His eyes are wide open as he scans the room and patiently waits for the song to finish while licking his lips.

These days, owners celebrating their pet's birthday isn't anything out of the ordinary. According to Statista, in 2022, just under two-thirds of owners between 30 and 44 years old said that they buy gifts for their pets for birthdays or holidays in the United States.

Previously, one shih tzu's party was a fail as his canine guests didn't turn up, whereas another dog was elated to find his owners had organized a surprise party to celebrate his birthday.

Like humans, dogs have all sorts of personalities so a birthday party may be overwhelming for some and pure carnage for others. It looks like Ace may have preferred less of the limelight, like many TikTok users who have commented on the clip.

@acemory

Our sweet Ace turned 3 today.. #fyp #acethebully #americanbully #ukcbullies #akcbullies

♬ original sound - Ace the bully

So far, the video has over 3 million likes and more than 19,000 comments—many of which have thousands of likes too.

One comment with 73,900 likes said: "So it's not just awkward for humans."

"The constant licking of his lips got me weak," said one person.

Another user's comment with 30,700 likes said: "My boi is overstimulated."

"He even has the same awkward tense facial expression I exhibit when ppl [people] sing happy birthday to me," said another comment with 15,100 likes.

"Me as an introvert when I have to sit through this song once a year," said another person.

Newsweek reached out to @acemory for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC