Millions Left in Hysterics Over Dog's 'Awkward' Reaction to Birthday Song

Being the center of attention while friends and family sing "Happy Birthday" can be awkward when you don't know where to look or what to do as the song drags on. Recently, a dog's reaction to the song has proved it isn't just humans who feel uncomfortable being the cenmter of attention.

Ace, an American bully, has recently turned 3 and his reaction to the song has left the internet in hysterics.

The hilarious TikTok video shows Ace wearing a crown while sitting on a chair at the dining table. Multiple voices can be heard singing the traditional birthday song and one person is holding a dog-friendly lollipop.

So far, the clip shared by @acemory has racked up 21 million views since it was posted on August 19.

A stock image of dog wearing a birthday hat with a cake. A relatable video of a dog's awkward reaction to the birthday song has left the internet in stitches. JasonOndreicka/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The video has been a hit online as many people can relate to Ace's comical facial expressions. His eyes are wide open as he scans the room and patiently waits for the song to finish while licking his lips.

These days, owners celebrating their pet's birthday isn't anything out of the ordinary. According to Statista, in 2022, just under two-thirds of owners between 30 and 44 years old said that they buy gifts for their pets for birthdays or holidays in the United States.

Previously, one shih tzu's party was a fail as his canine guests didn't turn up, whereas another dog was elated to find his owners had organized a surprise party to celebrate his birthday.

Like humans, dogs have all sorts of personalities so a birthday party may be overwhelming for some and pure carnage for others. It looks like Ace may have preferred less of the limelight, like many TikTok users who have commented on the clip.

So far, the video has over 3 million likes and more than 19,000 comments—many of which have thousands of likes too.

One comment with 73,900 likes said: "So it's not just awkward for humans."

"The constant licking of his lips got me weak," said one person.

Another user's comment with 30,700 likes said: "My boi is overstimulated."

"He even has the same awkward tense facial expression I exhibit when ppl [people] sing happy birthday to me," said another comment with 15,100 likes.

"Me as an introvert when I have to sit through this song once a year," said another person.

Newsweek reached out to @acemory for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.