Owner Shares the 1 Reason Her Pup Won't Get Stolen in Viral Clip—'Dare You'

Dog theft is a worry for many owners all over the globe. But one woman has revealed why she isn't worried about her Cane Corso puppy being stolen in a viral video.

The TikTok clip shared by Jana Aquilina (@aquacanine_) shows an adorable puppy and the on-screen text begins with "I dare you," before reiterating a warning: "Don't leave her outside, someone will steal her..."

Moments later, the camera shows the pup's mom and it looks like she means business.

An adult Cane Corso grows to be "nearly 28 inches at the shoulder and often weighing more than 100 pounds, with a large head, alert expression, and muscles rippling beneath their short, stiff coat, Corsi are at a glance intimidating creatures," according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

The AKC states "their imposing appearance is their first line of defense against intruders," therefore Aquilina is immediately put to ease.

The video captioned: "No one getting [past] mumma..." boasts 5.3 million views and 968,600 likes, at the time of writing.

"Stealing a dog is easier than most people realize," according to the AKC.

The AKC has provided the following scenarios for dog owners to avoid putting their furry friends at risk.

A variety of scenarios that seem harmless may, in fact, be putting your canine companion at risk.

Consider leaving your pets at home and avoid leaving them alone in the car.



Avoid leaving your canine unattended, e.g. tied up outside a storefront.



Keep an eye on them while they play in the backyard.



Avoid letting your dog off the leash during walks—even if they are well behaved.

The main reason for dog theft is financial gain, some criminals even adopt rescue dogs and resell them shortly after.

So far, the popular video has racked up over 2,400 comments since it was posted on August 25.

While the duo may appear to be cute, the breed certainly can activate their "guard dog mode" when necessary.