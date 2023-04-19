Sisters Driving 22 Hours To Rescue Five Dogs From Kill Shelter Applauded

A pair of selfless sisters documented the moment they saved five dogs from being euthanized.

The viral clip, shared by @thegoodhype on TikTok, shows the sisters' journey from start to finish; they even brought their own cat and dog along for the ride which took 22 hours.

Initially, the siblings were set on saving three puppies "off the kill list" but when they arrived at the shelter, they came across a Great Dane and husky, who also needed saving.

The video which has racked up 140,100 views and over 35,000 likes in less than 24 hours has given the internet an insight into the devastating reality of some dogs' lives. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, of the 6.3 million animals entering shelters across the country, approximately 3.1 million are dogs. But not all are lucky enough to find a forever family. Each year, about 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized.

A stock image of a litter of puppies. Two sisters have been dubbed "heroes" for saving five dogs from a kill shelter. iStock/Getty Images Plus/Okssi68

In the clip, Sloan the Great Dane was described as "scared, skinny, and very depressed." They also came across a husky called Eion who is referred to as the "sweetest boy."

All of the dogs, apart from Sloan, appear to be happy after "warming up" to the sisters. They can be seen embracing all the love they can get as one of the sisters spoils them with lots of attention.

The woman questions: "How could anyone euthanize these puppies?"

The following clip shows Sloan leaving the vets after her spay, and she appears to be skin and bones. It is clear the large dog lacks confidence as she is "scared of everything."

@thegoodhype Thank you to everyone who helped us rescue these babies along the way 🙏 ♬ original sound - Goodlin Siblings

Fortunately, there is a happy ending for the canines who seem to be settled as they drive home with the women. The puppies were handed over to their new foster families but the sister admits it was a "bitter-sweet goodbye."

Eion and Sloan are being fostered by each of the sisters until they find their forever homes. The end of the clip shows both dogs "living their life to the fullest" along with an update about the puppies who are doing "amazing."

Over 220 people have commented on the clip and many are delighted to see Sloan's transformation.

"You both are so very special, giving your time to rescue these beautiful dogs! I barely recognized the Great Dane at the end, she's so healthy now!" said one user.

Another said: "The world needs more people like you."

"Y'all are legit heroes," commented another.

"Euthanize those gorgeous dogs why? Am glad you saved them. They are so beautiful," praised another person.

Newsweek reached out to @thegoodhype for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.