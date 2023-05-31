Tomi Lahren Blasted for Saying 'Straight, White' Men Can't Have an Opinion

Tomi Lahren has been criticized on social media for saying that "straight, white, Christian males" in the U.S. are prohibited from having opinions.

The TV personality has joined a host of prominent conservative figures over the past several weeks in calling for boycotts of a number of companies that have shown support for, and included, the LGBTQ+ community in their marketing.

A trigger for the ongoing discourse was sparked after Bud Light sent transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a personalized beer can. On April 1, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram in which she explained that Bud Light had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman.

The partnership drew condemnation from a number of conservatives, who issued calls for a boycott. Musician Kid Rock shared footage of himself opening fire on a stack of Bud Light cans. Country star Travis Tritt announced that he would no longer request any products by Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, on his tour hospitality rider.

Boycott calls against companies that have shown open support for LGBTQ+ people have since included the likes of Starbucks, Target, Nike, Adidas and Levi's.

On Tuesday, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized for sharing an anti-LGBTQ+ post on his Instagram account. The post in question featured an influencer explaining why they felt it was important for Christians to join the boycotts.

Expressing her objection to Bass' apology, Lahren tweeted on Tuesday: "Weird, I don't see any of the players who support BLM, far left extremism, or the sexualization of children by the LGBTQ rainbow mafia having to apologize for s***. Weird."

"Professional sports (all of them) need to make a decision and NOW," she added in another post. "Either you support your athletes having social/political opinions or you don't. You don't get to pick and choose who is 'brave' and who must apologize. @MLB, @NFL, @NHL, @NBA."

Lahren then caused quite the stir when she wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "It's pretty clear, everyone is allowed to have an opinion in this country EXCEPT for straight, white, Christian males. And it's BULLS***!"

Her post was met with a wave of criticism from detractors, one of whom sarcastically quipped: "Oh yes of course—that's the voice we haven't heard enough from. White, straight, Christian males. Surely they're due."

"Oh stop it," commented another. "Those folks have been the shot callers for centuries. It's time they learn to share."

"I'm a straight, white, Christian male," another responded. "I feel free to express myself. And I just saw the Freedom Caucus moaning on national TV about their white Christian guy [Kevin] McCarthy getting outsmarted on debt talks by another much older white Christian guy named [Joe] Biden. They were mainly white guys though I'm not sure how straight or Christian the Freedom Caucus guys are."

Using an identical introduction, another said: "I'm a straight, white, Christian male. I have tons of opinions. Many of them s*****. NO ONE tries to prevent me from having opinions. That doesn't mean they have to accept my s***** opinions & not challenge them. The group with the most privilege pretending to be victims gets tiring."

"You can tell that the people who make tweets like this completely ignore the straight, white, Christian males who consistently stand up for marginalized communities," another tweeted in response.

"'Pineapple doesn't go on pizza,' that's an opinion," another said. "'Gay people deserve eternal torture, women are property, and racism doesn't exist' is not an opinion, it's an attack on human rights. This isn't that hard."

While Lahren's post sparked responses from a number of detractors, many Twitter users also supported her take on the matter.

"And they still try to say that white privilege exists," wrote one supporter. "Complete nonsense; if anyone has privilege, it's not that demographic."

One Twitter user told Lahren to "preach on, sister," while another stated: "That's right! It is BULLS***! We love our men. We respect our men. We support our men. No one is trying to interfere with your decisions for your own life, don't [tread] on ours."

"I don't have an ounce (grams for those metrics people) of white gene or chromosome in me," said another Lahren supporter. "But what I know is that once you discriminate [against] one group of people then it become so easy to discriminate [against] everything around you. We have to stop this madness."

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed similar views to Lahren's. During an appearance on teen student Daniel Schmidt's podcast, Piece of Schmidt, the controversial congresswoman claimed that white men were being "passed over" in the hiring process and job promotions.

A recent study from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Center for Employment Equity found that, despite employers trying to diversify their pool of applicants, "white men have advantaged access to high paying white and blue collar jobs in most states."

"There is not a single state where Black men are overrepresented in professional jobs," the study's authors wrote. "Black men and women tend to have the least access to professional occupations in the southern states. Hispanic men and women are underrepresented in professional jobs in all states."