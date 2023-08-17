Top 3 Foods That Will Naturally Boost Your Tan This Summer

Many will be working on their tan this summer, but still feel dismayed every time they look in the mirror and are greeted by a pale complexion. However, you may be heartened to know that heading out into the sun isn't the only way you can achieve that all-important golden glow.

Enjoying the great outdoors might seem like the obvious way to build up a natural tan, but registered dietician Madelyn Larouche has explained that eating healthily pays off, as certain fruit and vegetables can help promote a tan.

Before you head down to the grocery store and buy all the fruit and vegetables in sight, Larouche explained to Newsweek that it's only "foods that are rich in vitamin E, beta-carotene and vitamin C" that will do the trick.

"There is a reason why we always say to eat your fruits and vegetables," Larouche continued. "They are responsible for so many functions that help keep you healthy and thriving.

A stock image of a woman sunbathing while drinking an orange smoothie.

"People are more motivated to eat their fruits and veggies when they understand why they're important, and what they're actually doing for them."

So, if the answer to a glowing natural tan is to incorporate more vitamin C, vitamin E and beta-carotene, what foods should you be eating more of?

Try Almonds For Vitamin E

If you're looking to get more vitamin E into your diet, Larouche recommends almonds.

One ounce of almonds contains over 7 milligrams of vitamin E, which is around half the daily recommended amount.

Harvard School of Public Health has suggested that men and women over the age of 14 should be consuming 15 milligrams a day of vitamin E. However, women who are lactating require slightly more, so they're recommended to have 19 milligrams a day.

Larouche told Newsweek: "Vitamin E promotes healthy skin by acting as the main contributor to skin metabolism. Vitamin E helps to keep skin cells healthy and thriving, by aiding in skin cell renewal. This helps to keep skin hydrated, resulting in a glowing tan.

"It's also important to note that vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning it's adequately absorbed when consumed with a source of fat."

It's not only almonds where you can find vitamin E though, as it is also in a number of plant-based oils, nuts, seeds and vegetables, including peanuts or peanut butter, pumpkin, asparagus, mangoes, avocados, and almonds.

Madelyn Larouche, is a registered dietician who regularly speaks about how diet can impact ADHD.

It's All About Citrus For Vitamin C

There is a plethora of benefits from taking vitamin C, not to mention how pivotal it is in helping the body heal. Anyone who has been sick recently was probably told to eat more vitamin C, as if it could instantly make them feel better.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps the body to form blood vessels, cartilage, muscle and collagen in bones.

So, in order to get a greater amount of vitamin C into your diet, Larouche recommended eating more citrus fruits and bell peppers.

Larouche explained that another benefit of vitamin C is that it "helps boost collagen production, which aids in skin elasticity and the appearance of bright, glowing skin."

But the body isn't capable of producing vitamin C by itself, so it needs to be consumed as part of a healthy and balanced diet. Other sources of vitamin C include strawberries, red bell pepper, orange juice, kale, broccoli, tomato juice, mango, and lemon juice.

A healthy variety of these fruits and vegetables will ensure plenty of vitamin C intake. It's recommended by Harvard that women should consume 75 milligrams a day of vitamin C, whereas men should get 90 milligrams.

Madelyn Larouche, a registered dietician pictured.

Carrots Offer A Source of Beta-Carotene

As well as vitamins E and C, Larouche encourages people to incorporate more beta-carotene into their diets if they're seeking a healthy glow. Judging by the name, it may not be surprising to learn that carrots are the best source for this.

People may be less familiar with beta-carotene, which belongs to a group of pigments known as carotenoids.

The Cleveland Clinic explains that beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A by the body, but too much of it can have an adverse effect. High doses of beta-carotene can give the skin an orange tone, known as carotenemia.

While one carrot contains around 4 milligrams of beta-carotene, a person would need to consume around 20 milligrams per day to see heavy discoloration.

Larouche said: "Beta-carotene is a precursor to producing vitamin A, which also aids in the process of supporting healthy skin metabolism. The orange pigment found in foods that are rich in beta-carotene will actually be stored in your skin cells over time.

"People should only have everything in moderation. You can actually eat too much beta-carotene and develop an orange hue to your skin that doesn't look natural, it's a condition called carotenemia. So, it's important not to have too much, or too little.

"Be intentional about incorporating these foods throughout your day by adding them into meals and snacks. You'll have healthy, glowing skin in no time."

