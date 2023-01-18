Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House Order Revealed After Restaurant Chain Reacts

Trevor Lawrence knows how to celebrate one of the biggest NFL playoff comebacks of all time, as he embraced the delights at Waffle House.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback helped orchestrate a slice of football history as they came back from 27-0 down to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 on Saturday, and Lawrence had only one thing on his mind—to head to the venerable restaurant.

Lawrence explained that he had spoken to teammates, guard Brandon Scherff and backup quarterback E.J. Perry about going to Waffle House if they won their playoff showdown, and sure enough, Lawrence's wife, Marissa, called the restaurant to make it happen.

The group of about 20 people wanted a snack after the historic win and Lawrence told reporters that the restaurant said to his wife: "They were like, well, if you give us a heads-up, we can clear people out of one area. We've got a spot saved."

Lawrence was asked what his favorites were from the menu, and he went on to detail what he decided to chow down on as part of his postgame celebration.

"It depends," Lawrence said. "That night, I got the Texas bacon cheesesteak with hash browns with cheese and a pecan waffle. Sometimes I get the All-Star [breakfast]."

Lawrence was then asked whether he used the proper Waffle House "verbiage" for the hash brown toppings.

Laughing, he replied: "What is it? Smothered is cheese, is that correct? [the menu says cheese is Covered; Smothered is sautéed onions.] I just say cheese. But I should probably say [it right]."

A video posted on social media shows the star, his wife and some close friends and family entering a Waffle House in north Florida.

Fans were loving the down-to-earth celebratory snacks, with one writing on Twitter that Lawrence is "The People's Champ."

A spokesperson for Waffle House said they were delighted that Lawrence enjoyed his visit to one of their restaurants and told Newsweek: "To Trevor and the Jaguars, congratulations on that amazing comeback win! And, thank you for stopping by our House to share a little 'DUUUVAL' magic with us. Good luck next week!"

Waffle House has about 2,100 locations in 25 states, so if Lawrence helps the Jags pull off a victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round on Saturday, maybe Lawrence will make another Waffle House trip there.

