News

Trump Banned From Making Threats, Intimidation in 2024 Ballot Case

By
News Donald Trump Lawsuit 2024 Election Republicans

A judge has banned former President Donald Trump from making threats related to a lawsuit aiming to remove him from the 2024 presidential election ballot in Colorado.

The liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW) filed suit earlier this month to block Trump from being a 2024 candidate in Colorado based on a clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment, which prohibits any person who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" after taking an oath of office from running for office again.

Denver District Court Judge Sarah B. Wallace on Friday granted CREW's request for an order preventing Trump from making threats or attempting to intimidate anyone involved in the case, saying: "I 100 percent understand everybody's concerns for the parties, the lawyers, and frankly myself and my staff, based on what we've seen in other cases," according to the Associated Press.

Donald Trump Colorado Ballot Lawsuit Protective Order
Former President Donald Trump is pictured Wednesday at an event in Maquoketa, Iowa. A Colorado judge on Friday issued a protective order banning Trump from making threats related to a lawsuit seeking to keep him off the ballot in 2024. Scott Olson

Trump lawyer Scott Gessler, former Colorado secretary of state, reportedly argued against the order on the basis of threats and intimidation already being illegal, while saying that the case was the focus of "robust political debate" from both ends of the political spectrum.

Newsweek reached out for comment to Gessler via email on Friday.

Although the Colorado lawsuit is a civil case, Trump has pleaded not guilty to 91 felony charges across four different criminal indictments this year, arguing that he is the victim of political "persecution" and "election interference" while he campaigns as the leading 2024 GOP candidate.

The former president has not been charged with insurrection or rebellion in any case. Regardless, some legal experts have argued that Trump is no longer eligible to hold office based on his actions related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the 14th Amendment provision does not stipulate that charges or convictions are required.

Trump lashed out at the lawsuit in a Truth Social post earlier this month, calling CREW "Trump deranged" while boasting about his polling numbers and claiming without evidence that U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco was "perhaps illegally" working with the group on the suit.

"The group suing me in Colorado to ridiculously try [sic] and Unconstitutionally keep me off the ballot (I am leading against DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe, BIG!), is TRUMP DERANGED 'CREW," composed of many slime balls & groups like Norm Eisen through Brookings or Just Security, Andrew Weissmann, Joyce Vance, et al," Trump wrote.

"They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at 'Injustice,'" he added. "I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!!"

The lawsuit in Colorado is one of dozens that seek to ban Trump as a 2024 candidate based on the same 14th Amendment clause.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide on whether to take up a similar case from long-shot Republican presidential candidate John Castro next week, which could potentially clarify the clause and determine whether Trump can be banned under it.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC