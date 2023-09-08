Trump Lashes Out at 'Slime Balls' Over Colorado Ballot Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump is denouncing a group suing to remove him from 2024 presidential election ballots in Colorado as "slime balls."

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW) on Wednesday filed suit to block Trump's 2024 candidacy on behalf of six Colorado voters, including former Republican lawmakers.

The suit argues that Trump is ineligible based on a clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment, which prohibits any person who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" after taking an oath of office from running for office again.

Trump has this year pleaded not guilty to a total of 91 felony charges, including some related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, although he has not been charged with insurrection.

A batch of unopened ballots is pictured on the left in Denver, Colorado, on November 3, 2020, while former President Donald Trump is shown on the right at the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 21, 2019. Trump on Friday denounced a group suing to remove him from 2024 ballots in Colorado, calling them "slime balls." Marc Piscotty; BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

However, some legal experts argue that Trump's actions related to the January 6 attack disqualify him from office regardless, as the Constitution does not stipulate that charges or convictions are required.

Trump disagrees, lashing out at CREW in a Truth Social post on Friday for "ridiculously" filing the suit while claiming that the group is "deranged" and that he has "been beating them for years."

The former president also boasted about his chances in the 2024 election, before baselessly declaring that U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco is "perhaps illegally" working with CREW on the lawsuit.

"The group suing me in Colorado to ridiculously try [sic] and Unconstitutionally keep me off the ballot (I am leading against DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe, BIG!), is TRUMP DERANGED 'CREW," composed of many slime balls & groups like Norm Eisen through Brookings or Just Security, Andrew Weissmann, Joyce Vance, et al," Trump wrote.

"They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at 'Injustice,'" he continued. "I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!!"

In an additional post, the former president went on to say that the suit was filed by "bad Radical Left people" who "use the Injustice Department as though it were their own." He claimed that "Lisa Monaco does whatever they tell her to do" and protested that he is the victim of "election interference."

Newsweek reached out for comment to CREW via email and the Department of Justice via press contact form on Friday.

The lawsuit in Colorado is one of a handful of complaints that seek to ban Trump as a candidate based on the 14th Amendment. Bans may also be possible in Michigan, New Hampshire and Arizona.

Another lawsuit based on the amendment is expected to be considered by the U.S. Supreme Court later this month, potentially clarifying the clause and determining whether Trump can be banned under it.

Legal experts and political scientists are divided on whether the strategy to remove Trump is sound and whether it has any chance of succeeding.

While it has mostly been championed by liberal critics of the former president, conservatives including law professors Michael Stokes Paulsen and William Baude, both members of the Federalist Society, have also endorsed the theory.

Trump denounced the theory as a "trick" by "Radical Left Communists" in a Truth Social post earlier this week, incorrectly claiming that "almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions" and determined that it "has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election."