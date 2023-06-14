Trump Brags About 'Really Big' Fundraising Support Amid Federal Indictment

Former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has raised more than $7 million since news of the Justice Department's federal indictment first broke, Trump's team told Newsweek Wednesday night.

The total includes more than $4.5 million raised through digital fundraising, read a release from Trump's team earlier Wednesday and shared to Trump's Truth Social account. An additional $2.1 million stems from an event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday, hours after Trump was arraigned in Florida over his post-presidency handling of classified documents.

In the release shared by Trump, his campaign said the total was $6.6 million "and counting." Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington later told Newsweek via email that the total had climbed to more than $7 million.

"REALLY BIG FUNDRAISING, EVEN GREATER POLLS, SINCE THE RADICAL LEFT INDICTMENT HOAX WAS INITIATED BY THE MISFITS, MUTANTS, MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS!" Trump wrote in a separate Truth Social post Wednesday. "THANK YOU !!!"

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, following his arraignment hearing in Miami, Florida. According to Trump's 2024 campaign, his team has raised more than $7 million since news broke of federal charges stemming from his handling of classified documents. Spencer Platt/Getty

Trump's team wasted no time turning the federal indictment into a fundraising event after his lawyers were informed of the charges last week. An email was sent out by the former president's campaign less than an hour after the indictment was announced, saying that donations would help "prove that our America First movement truly is UNSTOPPABLE."

After facing 34 felony charges in Manhattan related to falsifying business records, Politico reported, the former president also saw an enormous spike in fundraising across his platforms, bringing in a total of $15.4 million within two weeks after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment was announced.

Since launching his reelection bid, Trump has enjoyed a considerable lead over competitors for the 2024 GOP nomination, and his legal strife has not been a hinderance. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, which surveyed 1,005 American voters in the days immediately following news of Trump's federal indictment, around 43 percent of self-identified Republican voters chose the former president as their top choice for 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finished second in the poll, with 22 percent of GOP voters' support. Reuters reported Wednesday that the remaining Republican contenders had "single-digit levels" of backing.

In the same poll, around 81 percent of GOP voters said they believed politics was a driving force behind the Justice Department's indictment against Trump. The former president has repeatedly called the federal investigation a "hoax," and several of his political allies—as well as a few of his 2024 challengers—have denounced the charges, claiming the federal government is "weaponized."

President Joe Biden has said that he had no involvement in the Justice Department's investigation of Trump, which was led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Roughly 62 percent of respondents in the Reuters/Ipsos poll said that it was "believable" that Trump illegally stored classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. According to the indictment, Trump is accused of storing sensitive national secrets "in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room" throughout his Florida home.