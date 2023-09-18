News

Trump Hits Back at Leticia James on Net Worth: 'Very Little Debt'

By
News Donald Trump Letitia James Republicans Net worth

Former President Donald Trump is touting his wealth ahead of New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit accusing him of inflating his net worth.

Last year, James filed a civil suit against The Trump Organization, the ex-president and three of his adult children, accusing them of misrepresenting business assets to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits. His daughter Ivanka Trump was removed from the list of defendants following an appeals court ruling in June.

The trial, scheduled to begin October 2, was temporarily paused last week after Trump sued New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the case. Regardless, a hearing on motions for summary judgment from James and Trump is expected to proceed on Friday.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday that James is "Trump-hating" and has "no case," insisting that his "worth" is much more impressive than the attorney general says, and that he has "very little" debt.

Donald Trump Letitia James Very Little Debt
Former President Donald Trump is pictured on Friday during an event in Washington, D.C. Trump on Monday touted his net worth while lashing out at "Trump-hating" New York Attorney General Letitia James for filing a $250 million lawsuit accusing him of illegally misrepresenting his wealth. Alex Wong

"It turns out that my Financial Statements show a WORTH which is substantially more than I showed the very well represented (by top flight law firms!) & highly sophisticated Financial Institutions and Banks," Trump wrote. "Also shows that each statement has a Disclaimer Clause strongly telling these institutions to do their own analysis & to not rely on the Financial Statements presented."

"Additionally, great liquidity - Very little Debt relative to Assets!" he added. "In other words, Trump Hating Letitia James has no case!"

Newsweek reached out for comment to the office of James via email on Monday.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at James, a Democrat, for allegedly "hating" him and engaging in supposed "election interference" while he campaigns as the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

The former president has also hit out at suggestions that his net worth could be lower than he has claimed in the past, insisting in a fiery Truth Social post earlier this month that he has "BILLIONS OF DOLLARS MORE" than James "VICIOUSLY & FALSELY CLAIMED."

James says that there is "undisputed evidence" showing Trump "presented grossly and materially inflated asset values" to banks and insurers each year from 2011 to 2021. The yearly discrepancies were from $812 million to $2.2 billion, according to the lawsuit.

Trump's motion for summary judgment argues that "all this debate surrounding President Trump's net worth is unnecessary" because the alleged inflation of assets may not have impacted the loans in question and "it is simply undisputed he was and is an extraordinarily successful multi-billionaire."

In addition to the lawsuit from James and other civil court matters, the ex-president faces 91 felony criminal charges across four separate indictments, including a case in New York that also focuses on his alleged misrepresentation of assets.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges, while claiming that all of his legal woes are part of an orchestrated "witch hunt" by his political enemies.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC