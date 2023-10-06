Trump Lawyers Warn 'Hundreds' May Lose Jobs Due to Fraud Case

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump requested a pause on his New York civil fraud trial, warning that "hundreds" of jobs may be lost due to the case.

In a lengthy filing on Friday, Trump's lawyers discussed the ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that called for some of the former president's business licenses to be revoked.

"Supreme Court's decision will unquestionably inflict severe and irreparable harm not only to Appellants but to innocent nonparties and employees who depend on the affected entities for their livelihoods," Trump's lawyers wrote. "Terminating non-party business licenses without jurisdiction, without process, without statutory authority, without trial, and without reason renders impossible the lawful operation of multiple businesses and threatens termination of hundreds of New York employees without any jurisdiction or due process."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Former President Donald Trump pictured in New York City on October 4, 2023. Trump's lawyers requested a temporary halt on his current civil fraud trial two days later. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Trump's civil fraud trial in New York began earlier this week following allegations from New York Attorney General Letitia James that the former president inflated his own net worth, as well as inflating the value of his own properties and assets owned by the Trump Organization.

"In defendants' world: rent regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party's lies," Engoron wrote in the ruling before the trial began.

Prosecutors responded to the request by Trump's legal team, saying "In their current application for an interim stay, defendants seek to sow chaos by disrupting an ongoing trial that has now been going for a week," Frank G. Runyeon of Law360 reported.

"First, this Court already rejected defendants' prior request to stay trial eight days ago. Defendants are now rehashing the same arguments that this Court already rejected," prosecutors said in response. "But defendants are not entitled to a second bite at the apple, and this Court's prior decision denying a stay of trial should end the matter."

Since the start of the trial, Trump has continued to criticize James and Engoron, specifically hitting at their valuation of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, which he said was much lower than the valuations he received.

"The Racist Attorney General of New York convinced a New York Judge that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, was worth 18,000,000, when it may be worth 100 times that amount. They juggled my numbers in a fraudulent manner in order to make their Fake Case against me believable. This ridiculous suit should be immediately dropped. Appellate Division should intercede. These people, like Jack Smith, are DERANGED!" Trump wrote on TruthSocial this week.