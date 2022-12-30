Fri, Dec 30, 2022
U.S.

Trump Tax Returns: Live Updates As Documents Released Today by House Committee

By
Live Updates
In this combination image, Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida and escorted by a Capitol Police officer, staff members move boxes of documents from the hearing room to the office of the House Ways and Means Committee following a business meeting of the committee on Capitol Hill on December 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee met and voted on party lines to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the public. Getty

Follow our live updates below...

Trump's Tax Returns To Be Released This Morning

Donald Trump's tax returns for the years between 2015 and 2020 are set to be released by a House Committee this morning, offering Americans a rare glimpse into the personal and business finances of the former president.

Trump broke with tradition by not producing his tax returns during his 2016 run for the White House. They have now been secured as part of an investigation by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.

It is expected that the tax returns will emerge at some point after 9 a.m. ET.

Whilst he has been posting on Truth Social over the past 24 hours, Trump has not directly addressed today's looming release. Instead, he has repeated his unfounded claims of electoral fraud, questioned global warming, and paid tribute to Pele.

