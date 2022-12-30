Trump Tax Returns: Live Updates As Documents Released Today by House Committee
- A batch of Donald Trump's tax returns are set to be released today by the House Ways and Means Committee.
- The tax returns cover the personal and business finances of Trump for the years between 2015 and 2020. This covers the period when he first ran for the U.S. presidency, and his subsequent tenure in office.
- Trump broke from tradition by refusing to release his tax returns while running for president, claiming an IRS audit prevented him from doing so. The committee has accused the IRS of failing to adequately audit Trump during his time in office.
- It comes after the House panel investigating the January 6 riot said it would withdraw the subpoena it had issued Trump to testify over the event.
- The committee had previously recommended that the Department of Justice charge Trump with four crimes, accusing him of leading a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, and citing him as the "central cause" of the January 6 insurrection.
- Today's revelations are likely to shed light on Trump's much-discussed financial situation, at a time when he is actively campaigning for a return to the White House in 2024.
Trump's Tax Returns To Be Released This Morning
Donald Trump's tax returns for the years between 2015 and 2020 are set to be released by a House Committee this morning, offering Americans a rare glimpse into the personal and business finances of the former president.
Trump broke with tradition by not producing his tax returns during his 2016 run for the White House. They have now been secured as part of an investigation by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.
It is expected that the tax returns will emerge at some point after 9 a.m. ET.
Whilst he has been posting on Truth Social over the past 24 hours, Trump has not directly addressed today's looming release. Instead, he has repeated his unfounded claims of electoral fraud, questioned global warming, and paid tribute to Pele.