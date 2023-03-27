Trump Sends Warning to Russia, China and Iran, Says They 'WILL' Respect Us

Donald Trump has issued a warning for some of the U.S.'s biggest adversaries while accusing them of "dividing up the World."

In a post on Truth Social, the Republican, who is running for president again in 2024, wrote that China, Russia, Iran and North Korea will "respect" the U.S.

Trump earlier posted that a recent clip of China's President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussing a once-in-a-century geopolitical power shift during talks at the Kremlin was a "low point" for the U.S.

In a social-media post on Sunday, Trump wrote: "China, Russia, and Iran, not to mention North Korea and other countries, have placed the U.S. in a very bad and dangerous position. They are dividing up the World as we sit around and let them do it. They no longer respect the U.S., BUT THEY WILL!!!"

On March 21, Presidents Xi and Putin were seen shaking hands while discussing the strength of their alliance. The U.S. has frequently accused China of siding with Russia amid the Ukraine invasion.

"Right now, there are changes, the likes of which we haven't seen for 100 years. And we are the ones driving these changes together," Xi told Putin via an interpreter. Putin responded: "I agree."

Trump reacted negatively to the exchange in a Truth Social post. "President Xi's statement to President Putin, caught on hot mic, was maybe a low point, in history, for the USA," the former president wrote.

Trump has frequently said that countries do not "respect" the U.S. now he is no longer in the White House. He flipped between praising and threatening authoritarian rulers while president.

Trump said Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he were still president, while citing his positive relationship with Putin. Trump was widely criticized for describing the Russian leader's military tactics before the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 as "savvy" and "genius."

Trump has also praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The Republican said at a September 2018 rally in West Virginia that the pair "fell in love" while exchanging letters.

This positive relationship also saw Trump become the first sitting president to step foot in North Korea to meet its leader in June 2019. However, Trump had threatened to annihilate the country in January 2018.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'" Trump tweeted. "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"