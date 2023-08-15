Trump's 'Irrefutable Report' Could Bring New Charge: Ex-White House Lawyer

Former President Donald Trump's plan to present an allegedly "irrefutable report" on voter fraud could result in a new criminal charge in Georgia, according to former White House lawyer Ty Cobb.

Trump was indicted alongside 18 co-defendants Monday night on felony charges related to his alleged plot to overturn the outcome of Georgia's 2020 presidential election. It was the fourth criminal indictment that Trump has faced this year, while he campaigns as the GOP front-runner in the 2024 presidential election.

The former president on Tuesday repeated evidence-free claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" by massive voter fraud, claiming in a Truth Social post that he will exonerate himself by presenting an "Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud" next week.

Cobb, who served on the Trump White House legal team from July 2017 to May 2018, said during a CNN interview on Tuesday night that the former president's announcement was "PR" intended to "create chaos" but may instead backfire and even result in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filing an obstruction of justice charge.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured at a Republican event in Columbia, South Carolina, on August 5, 2023. Trump said on Tuesday that he plans to exonerate himself of criminal charges in Georgia by presenting an "irrefutable report" proving massive voter fraud in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Melissa Sue Gerrits

"This is, you know, generating chaos," said Cobb. "Frankly, there's a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him. It could even end up as the basis for an obstruction count against the author, because it's likely to be fiction and solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool."

"The absence of evidence of fraud is patently obvious to anybody who's followed the Georgia events," he added. "And certainly anybody who reads this indictment will be able to see how fraudulently those claims were made."

In Trump's Truth Social statement on Tuesday, the former president predicted that he would achieve "complete exoneration" after presenting the election fraud report in a "major" press conference set to take place on Monday morning in New Jersey.

"A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey," Trump wrote.

"Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION!" he continued. "They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!"

Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, whom Trump has frequently railed against since he failed to overturn President Joe Biden's win in 2020, rejected the ex-president's claim of a "stolen" election in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen," Kemp wrote. "For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law."