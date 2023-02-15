The Truth About UFOs with Michio Kaku

The following is a lightly edited transcript from part of a larger conversation with Professor Michio Kaku during an episode of the Newsweek Radio Podcast about communication, artificial intelligence, fission vs. fusion, UFOs and figure skating.

Jesse Edwards: What do you think UFOs actually are? Are we talking aliens? Are we talking interdimensional beings, humans visiting us from the future? Maybe a combination of all three? What do you think it really is?

Michio Kaku: Well, first of all, I think that there's been a game changer. In the old days, the burden of proof was on the true believers to prove that what they saw last night was a flying saucer of some sort. Now the burden of proof has shifted. Now it's the military, the military has to prove that these aren't extraterrestrial objects.

So, there's been a sea change. And why? Because you see, science is not based on single observations by a single technology. Science is based on multiple modes using multiple sources of data. In other words, not just one person saying, "I saw something last night." But many people simultaneously locking onto something, not just with eyesight, but with cameras, with infrared sensors, with ultraviolet sensors. So multiple sightings by multiple modes. That's the gold standard.

Now, we didn't have that until recently. Now we have hours of Navy footage giving us the raw data by which we can quantify many of these characteristics.

We now know, for example, that if you can believe these videotapes, these objects can fly between Mach 5 and Mach 20. That is 20 times the speed of sound. Between Mach 5 and Mach 20, they zigzag, creating G-force of several hundred G's. Bones would break, and bodies would be crushed in that situation.

Not only that, but they can also dive bomb several miles just within a few seconds, and then go into the ocean. They can apparently move in the oceans as well as fly in the air.

So, we now have the quantification of some of the data. And then the next question, what does it mean if an object can fly between Mach 5 and Mach 20, can dive bomb tens of thousands of feet within a few seconds, creating G-forces of several hundred G's?

What does that mean? Well, we cannot make a definitive conclusion. We can have two partial conclusions. One conclusion is of course they are extraterrestrial. That is something that cannot be ruled out, and it's something that we have to take seriously. And I'll address that point in a minute.

The other possibility, however, is that they are optical illusions. If you have an object whizzing in front of your eyes, for example, very slowly, and you think this object is several miles away, then you calculate that this object is moving in hundreds of miles per hour. So in other words: perspective—you have to know the distance between the camera and the object. You are looking at the distance that is very hard to attain with these videotapes. With these videotapes, we don't know how far away these objects are.

So, in other words, it's still possible that they could be parallax optical illusions.

Now, let's take each conclusion to its logical end.

Let's say they are extraterrestrial. Then what does it mean for a physicist? Well, you talk to a physicist about these objects, and most physicists would roll their eyes, look up in the sky, raise their hands and say "impossible" because of the fact it takes centuries, centuries for a rocket to go from one planet to another planet in another solar system, impractical. But you see, there's a mistake there. The mistake there is to assume that the aliens are a few hundred years more advanced than us, that's the mistake that a majority of scientists make. That's why they say "bah-humbug, no way these objects can reach us. They're too far away." But you see, let's now assume that they are millions of years more advanced than us. And of course, the universe is over 13 billion years old.

What is a few million years compared to the age of the universe? Then we're talking about a new technology. We're talking about type one, type two, or type three civilizations. A type one civilization has harnessed planetary power. They control the weather. They control volcanoes, they control the oceans. That's type one, sort of like Buck Rogers.

Then there's type two—type two controls the output of the sun. They control stars. That's the energy source like Star Trek. Star Trek would be a typical type two civilization. They've colonized a fraction of the area of the galaxy, but not much more than that.

Then there's type three—type three is galactic. They've harnessed the energy of an entire galaxy, like Star Wars. Star Wars would be a type three civilization. Now, if you want to build a flying saucer that can go between stars, you probably have to be type three.

Now why is that? Because the energy scale that you need is the energy scale called the Planck energy. The Planck energy is the energy of the big bang, is the energy of a black hole—it is the energy at which space and time become unstable.

If you have, for example, an ice cube and you put it in a microwave oven, you turn it on, well, the ice eventually melts, turns into water. The water eventually vaporizes and turns into steam. The steam eventually decomposes and ionizes into quarks and subatomic particles. Now let's boil space! If I take a microwave oven and heat it up to the Planck energy, which is a quadrillion times the energy of the large Hadron Collider outside Geneva, Switzerland, eventually space becomes unstable. It begins to boil holes, and bubbles begin to form inside your microwave oven. These bubbles are wormholes, they are gateways to another universe.

Of course, we've never done that, but that's what the mathematics implies, that eventually you boil space to the point that bubbles form—these bubbles are gateways to another universe. That's where the aliens of type three may come from. In other words, to travel across the stars, you need a shortcut. And that shortcut would be holes that are generated by the Planck energy.

Now, you've seen these wormholes before. Think of Alice in Wonderland,the looking glass. The looking glass was created by a mathematician. Charles Dodgson, otherwise known as Lewis Carroll, the author of Alice in Wonderland. The looking glass is the wormhole. It is a gateway connecting two universes together, such that when Alice put her hand through the looking glass, she entered another universe.

That is the way that a type three civilization could go between stars without having to wait tens of thousands of years for a chemical rocket to reach nearby stars. By the way, a Saturn rocket would take 70,000 years to reach the nearest stars. That's why many scientists think that the aliens are not going to come anytime soon. The stars are simply too far away, but that assumes the aliens are a few hundred years from us.

If they are a million years from us, the Planck energy is conceivable, in which case they simply boil space and hop right through.

JE: Is it true that you built a particle accelerator in your garage when you were a kid?

MK: Yeah, that's right. When I was 8 years old, something happened, which changed my life completely. The newspaper said that a scientist had just died, and on his desk, they put a picture, his desk, with a book that was unfinished. And the commentary was that the greatest scientist of our time could not finish that book.

Well, I was fascinated. I wanted to know about who was that scientist? Why couldn't he finish that book? Well, that scientist was Albert Einstein, and that book was a unified field theory, the theory of everything.

So, when I was in high school, I wanted to be part of this great chase to find the theory of everything. So, I built a particle accelerator, a 2.3 million electron vault betatron electron accelerator in my mom's garage. It consumed six kilowatts of power and created a magnetic field 20,000 times the Earth's magnetic field. And my poor mom, of course, was wondering what her son is doing, building these things in the garage. Well, I would recommend that all the young people out there who are also fascinated by science, that they too meet the challenge of being at the cutting edge of science.

JE: What do you do for fun when you're trying to relax?

MK: Believe it or not, I like to go figure skating. In fact, if you get on the web and just simply Googled me, figure skating, you can see me figure skating at Rockefeller Center. I took my kids to the ice rink one day and I saw them fall down and I said to myself, "I'm paying good money to watch my kids fall down." And I said to myself, "I can learn it myself and teach my kids for free." Well, learning how to jump and spin was harder than I thought. But after about a year, anybody can be proficient and learn how to do elementary jumps and spins.

Dr. Michio Kaku—theoretical physicist, bestselling author, acclaimed public speaker, renowned futurist, and popularizer of science. As co-founder of string field theory, Dr. Kaku carries on Einstein's quest to unite the four fundamental forces of nature into a single grand unified theory of everything.