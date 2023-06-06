News

Tucker Carlson Floats Theory Ukraine Blew Up Dam in His First Twitter Show

By
News Russia-Ukraine War Tucker Carlson Flood Volodymyr Zelensky

In the first episode of his new online show since being let go from Fox News, Tucker Carlson pitched a theory that Ukraine may have been responsible for the explosion of a Soviet-era dam in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed Tuesday morning, releasing at least 150 tons of machine oil into the Dnieper River. Kyiv blamed Moscow for the "terrorist attack," but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine had struck the dam in an attempt to impact Crimea's water supplies.

Carlson, who was ousted from his primetime slot on Fox News April 24, offered his opinion on who was behind the Kakhovka dam explosion in a video shared to Twitter Tuesday evening. The former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight previously promised to relaunch his show on Twitter, touting it as one of the few "platforms left that allow free speech."

Tucker Carlson Suggests Ukraine Blew Kakhovka Dam
A partially flooded area of Kherson, Ukraine, is shown Tuesday following an explosion at Kakhovka dam. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released a new video on Twitter, suggesting that Ukraine may have been behind the destruction. STRINGER/AFP/Getty

"The Kakhovka dam was effectively Russian," Carlson said shortly after his video's introduction. "It was built by the Russian government. It currently sits in Russian- controlled territory. The dam's reservoir supplies water to Crimea, which has been for the last 240 years home of the Russian Black Sea Fleet."

"Blowing up the dam may be bad for Ukraine, but it hurts Russia more, and for precisely that reason, the Ukrainian government has considered destroying it," Carlson continued, citing a December report from The Washington Post in which a Ukrainian general spoke of using U.S.-made HIMARS launchers to "test strike" on the Kakhovka dam.

"So really, once the facts start coming in, it becomes much less of a mystery what might have happened to the dam, and a fair person would conclude that the Ukrainians probably blew it up, just as you would assume they blew up Nord Stream, the Russian natural gas pipeline last fall," Carlson continued. "And in fact, the Ukrainians did do that, as we now know."

Moscow previously blamed the West for the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline, an allegation that the White House called "utterly false and complete fiction." In May, however, U.S. intelligence suggested that a pro-Ukrainian group had carried out the attack, but found no evidence of involvement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or other Ukrainian government officials, reported The New York Times.

Carlson's entire episode of his Twitter broadcast is just over 10 minutes and had over 700,000 views in the first hour that it was live.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC